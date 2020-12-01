Elders to NASS: Stay action on budget until Buhari sacks Service Chiefs

Our Reporter

As the security situation in the country worsens, some elders in the country under the aegis of Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace and Good Governance (CONEPAGG), have urged the National Assembly to stay legislative action on the 2021 Appropriation Bill pending when President Muhammadu Buhari will implement their joint resolution for the sack of the Service Chiefs

The elders recommendation was necessitated by the latest killings of farmers in Borno and Sokoto states by both insurgents and bandits.

They charged President Buhari on the urgent need to save the country from further loss of lives.

Specifically, the concerned elders sought the immediate removal of the Service Chiefs, as well as the total rejigging/restructuring of the country’s security architecture.

This was as they appealed to the United Nations (UN) Security Council to intervene in Nigeria’s security situation, by considering sanctions against any member- state that refused to sell arms to the country.

The elders said their position was a fallout of an emergency meeting they convened to convey heir feelings and present their demands to the authorities, as well as appeal to the necessary international bodies for possible intervention in the country’s worsening security situation.

“As concerned Nigerians with love for our dear country, we had to urgently summon this emergency meeting to appraise the current security situation and proffer possible solution.

“Today, December 1, 2020, we are here in Abuja to appraise the security situation in the country, particularly in the North and make some necessary and urgent demands on the President, Muhammadu Buhari,United Nations Security Council and the Nigeria National Assembly,” the statement read in part.

They condemned the gruesome killing of at least 43 rice farmers in Borno State by insurgents, describing the action as inhuman and barbaric.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms ever the barbaric, senseless,and gruesome killing of over 43 Nigerian farmers in Borno State,” they said; adding: “Our hearts are with the families and people of Borno State.

“We also described as unfortunate, the senseless, irresponsible and insensitive statement credited to Mallam Garba Shehu, the spokesman of the president who made statement suggesting that the innocent farmers died out of their carelessness.

“Nothing can be more callous and insensitive as this statement at a time the whole country is mourning. We demand his immediate sack by Mr President to serve as a deterrent to people who always put his government on a bad light,”the statement read.

“The insecurity in Nigeria particularly in the North has taken an alarming and dangerous dimension and we strongly believe that now is the time to act swiftly or we will have ourselves to be blame.

“Food security is already threatened, inflation and recession are already terribly with us. If nothing is done within these few days, we Nigeria may collapse totally.”

They added: “Our demand as Nigerians with repute and equal stake like other well meaning Nigerians in the country from the executive are: Immediate sack of the current Service Chiefs and replace them with younger generals with federal character coloration that have the zeal and commitment to change the game on insecurity immediately.”

Like this: Like Loading...