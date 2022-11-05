Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman, Blood & Water: Season 3, Dinner at My Place, The Griot, The Crown: Season 5, and a lot more are coming to Netflix this November

November is set to take you on an exciting and limitless ride with interesting titles, from Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman, where the horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his king in the afterlife, but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy, to Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one in Blood & Water: Season 3 but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

Catch these and many more shows this November, only on Netflix.

Branded Titles

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman – Netflix Film 11/4/2022

After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

Enola Holmes 2 – Netflix Film 11/4/2022

Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.

Triviaverse – Netflix Special 11/8/2022

Highest score wins! Challenge a friend or beat a mysterious foe by answering random rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography and more.

Behind Every Star – Netflix Series 11/8/2022

Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

The Crown: Season 5 – Netflix Series 11/09/2022

Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the ’90s — and Queen Elizabeth II’s biggest challenge to date.

FIFA Uncovered – Netflix Documentary 11/09/2022

From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup.

Teletubbies – Netflix Kids & Family Series 11/14/2022

Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series.

Run for the Money – Netflix Series 11/15/2022

In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, for a chance to win a growing cash prize.

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy – Netflix Comedy Special 11/15/2022

In an electric stand-up special, Deon Cole ponders romance, racist hotel showers, post-coital bedtime prayers and why he loves women of a certain age.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix Documentary 11/17/2022

The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi’s celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called “Pepsi Stuff,” it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use “Pepsi Points” to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical “price” of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, Leonard hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all – even if it never existed in the first place. Shot in a rollicking, irreverent style and soaked in the music and culture of the mid-’90s, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? sits down with Leonard, Hoffman, the commercial’s creative team, and a truly unexpected cast of tangentially-involved public figures to tell the legendary tale of the kid who sued Pepsi for a fighter jet, and became the hero of a new generation.

Christmas with You – Netflix Film 11/17/2022

Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way.

Elite: Season 6 – Netflix Series 11/18/2022

Everybody’s looking for something this year at Las Encinas, whether it’s love, revenge or millions of followers. But will they all make it out alive?

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – Netflix Comedy Special 11/22/2022

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah talks learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland.

Blood & Water: Season 3 – Netflix Series 11/25/2022

As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

Licensed Titles

Dinner at My Place 11/11/2022

Ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, a young man finds his plans for a romantic dinner interrupted when his overdramatic ex shows up uninvited.

The Griot 11/18/2022

A talented but shy storyteller faces betrayal after his best friend steals his tales in order to impress the woman they both love.

The Chosen: Season 1 11/23/2022

This fresh take on the Gospels follows Jesus as he gathers his disciples, heals the needy and sacrifices himself for the sake of humanity.

Local Titles On The Platform

Dwindle

After hijacking a car, two desperate friends find themselves on a perilous journey involving assassins, police and a kidnapped governor.

Lockdown

At the onset of a pandemic, six strangers are thrown into forced isolation together at a Nigerian hospital. As tensions rise, their stories intertwine.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops and all of the trouble that follows them.

Osuofia in London

A villager in Nigeria becomes the sole beneficiary of his late brother’s estate in England, which, according to custom, includes his brother’s fiancée.

