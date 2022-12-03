Elect leaders with capacity to save Nigeria from collapse, Ehusani tells Nigerians

As the 2023 general elections approach, Nigerians have been tasked to choose from a network of thinking Nigerians; Christians and Muslims from diverse ethnic groups across the country with capacity to salvage the nation and its people from the politics of bloodletting, greed and acrimony largely superintended by shameless prostitutes of power. Reverend Father George Ehusani gave this task yesterday in Abuja, when he featured as a guest speaker at the 4th annual lecture organised by Just Friends Club of Nigeria with the topic: “Beyond the 2023 elections: that Nigeria may be saved.”

The lecture had in attendance eminent personalities such as Mrs. Mustapha Jaji, Mr. Frank Tietie, Mr. Mac Amarere, Prof. Okay Ikechukwu and Mallam Mahmud Jega, who was the chairman of the occasion. Reflecting on the many socio-economic problems in the country, Ehusani said that the forthcoming elections present great opportunity for Nigerians to reject political leaders “who cannot defend their stupendous wealth, except that they have held political offices as legislators, governors, min- isters, board chairmen, chief executives of federal parastatals, or party chieftains; during which they callously and recklessly looted the state resources entrusted to them, making many of them richer than the institutions which they superintended.”

‘‘They habitually use ill-gotten wealth to further enslave the already emasculated people, constantly recycling themselves in positions of power, habituating corruption and normalising violence in our national landscape. “During the last party primaries, Nigerians witnessed the ignominious spectacle of the open auctioning of delegates votes with bundles of dollars or Ghana-Must-Go bags of naira. Many of these agents of our national ruination have also been positioning some of their sons and daughters in key political positions, and have placed others in such strategic and juicy federal agencies and institutions as CBN, NNPC, NLG, NDDC and NCC thus entrenching a set of family dynasties, which is a form of historical and multi-generational injustice that will only end in violent revolution,” he said. Ehusani said that the people that are clamouring for restructuring, rule of law and equal citizenship and many that are complaining of marginalisation today are justified.

