ElectHer set to improve female participation in politics

Posted on

To encourage women’s participation in politics, a non-partisan group, ElectHer is poised to support women seeking election into political offices in the country. The group, through its Agender35, also unveiled eight aspirants vying for state and federal legislative seats in the 2023 general election across political parties.

According to the Founder/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Ibijoke Faborode, its aim is to ensure that a solutionsoriented approach is taken till more women get elected into political positions. She also noted that lack of a suitable ecosystem was culpable for the low percentage of women in public offices. She said: “Most times when women run for political offices, they run alone; but the truth is, they need an ecosystem with people of likeminds who possess the needed resources to be able to scale through.

This is a sisterhood; we are trying to build a community, and we are doing this to ensure an ecosystem is built, one that will improve their access to resources, including financial, social, technical and much more. “Nigeria is not short of outstanding, intelligent, resilient or amazing women. We are seeing this in the private sector with the continued rise of women into board positions and also women becoming successful entrepreneurs. How much of these potentials are we seeing in politics?

 

Our Reporters

