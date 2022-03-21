Electing a president on ethnic alliances’ll bring Nigeria back to square one – Arogbofa

A former Secretary-General of pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, in this interview with Adewale Momoh, speaks on the 2023 general election and varying political issues in the country, among others

Some prominent Nigerians are calling for the coming together of the youth to take over power in 2023, while others are asking for honest people with integrity irrespective of age to come out and move the country forward. What is your take on these calls?

I’m happy people are talking of honest people and people with integrity. That we still have them in this country is good for the polity. If such people could come out, we will be getting somewhere. Those with integrity may not be very many but teaming up with the youth and women, who control the population in this country, can change the whole system. But can they come together? Look at our youths.

Some of them have been so impoverished, reduced to the level of begging for their daily bread that the temptation is always there for them to backslide. If they can decide to remove the yoke, fight for their rights along with people with integrity, they can take over.

They can even be the third force that can send the bad ones out. But I think they need some assistance and guidance from those who really have played some leading roles in government in this country and are not happy with the status quo like some former heads of state. Former President Obasanjo, for example, was quoted of late in Abeokuta of saying that ‘people with integrity and honour should be encouraged.’

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida IBB, we gathered is of the same frame of mind that people with integrity and young people should come together. Against this backdrop, I believe that people like General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Kukah and others should go beyond settling quarrels or suing for peace or monitoring elections.

To reduce the evil the system has brought on the polity, let them help to throw up a healthy system through such people. I think these leaders should be able to come together because I know they love this country.

They should be able to come together and encourage this set of people. If they can’t persuade those in government to do the right thing for this country, they should go beyond rhetoric. They should be able to come out with a formula to discuss these issues with former governors, maybe at the Council of States.

Some Yoruba leaders not only supported but sponsored President Muhammadu in the 2015 and 2019 elections, and ahead of the 2023 general election, a few Yoruba leaders have shifted position and are clamouring for a president of South-East extraction.

What do you make of the call for Ndigbo to produce the next president?

Yes, very many people didn’t want Buhari even amongst the Yoruba but some powerful Yoruba wanted him. They brought him and sponsored him. One wouldn’t know what negotiation they had with him apart from the issue of one of them becoming the vice president, an office that is some time treated like a spare tyre by the Nigerian presidency.

This is a country where the president is so powerful, where he could decide to jettison his vice-president and go ahead with a lot of things; where the National Assembly is under his firm grip.

One wonders whether there was any firm negotiation about the welfare of the Yoruba people and welfare of the country with Buhari then. As you said, we now have another set of Yoruba leaders, who are clamouring for an lgbo presidency. Something is basically wrong when you just put yourself at the mercy of others without negotiating.

I think what the South-West, for example, is having under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government should be a lesson not only to the Yoruba but the whole country. We should now be asking ourselves: What do we want in the Nigerian government? How do we solve the problems we are having? Is it just by throwing ourselves at a person or begging somebody to come and be the president? Should that be the objective? Can that help our situation or has it ever helped?

What I would love Nigerians to do is very simple: How do we make life more abundant? How do we make life better? How do we reduce unemployment? How do we reduce insecurity? These are, some of the issues that should bother our minds. We have been talking about restructuring this country.

Other people misunderstand it for something else. To us, it is a situation where every state is allowed to cater for its citizens, where every state has enough to develop its own state, defend itself through its own state police, where every state is allowed to process its mineral resources to develop. I think this is what we mean.

Let every state develop at its own pace and let us see what they can give to the centre. Then, whoever emerges as the president will not be a threat t o anybody. He will become what is known as ‘primus inter pares’ in other words, first among equals. In reality I think this is what we should be thinking about. This is what we should be aiming at in this country.

This is what we should be planning for. The issue of whoever becomes the president matters up to a point in the welfare and development of the people if things are done in this way. Voting or supporting someone to be president on ethnic alliances will bring us back to square one.

What is your advice for the Yoruba as well as the country as the clock ticks towards the 2023 general election?

We should be more discerning in what we do henceforth. We are in trouble in this country, a lot has gone wrong. If we don’t run a true federal system in this country, we will just be postponing the evil day. If this country is not restructured, we are going nowhere.

That is how every state can be viable when it develops at its own pace. Let every state have its own state police to assist the Nigerian Police, not in competition with it. You don’t expect someone who comes from Maiduguri to know Ondo State better than an indigene. Things have got to such a situation in this country that we no longer trust one another.

The lgbo man won’t trust a Yoruba policeman nor will a Yoruba man feel comfortable with an Igbo man not to talk of a Fulani or Hausa, and their herdsmen kinsmen, who freely carry AK 47 rifles about threatening lives. So, the way out is not necessarily just saying that I want to be president but on what basis? Nigeria is in trouble, the only way out is to restructure.

And in restructuring this county, every state, every governor will be able to use its initiative to develop at its own pace. Whatever you have, you’ll be able to manage it. Unemployment will be a thing of the past, for instance. In the First Republic, when Chief Obafemi Awolowo was governor of Western Region, N n a m d i A z i k i w e , E a s t e r n Region and Sir Ahmadu B e l l o , Norther n R e g i o n , there was no basis for any coup becasue everybody was happy.

The regions were developing at their own pace. There was healthy competition amongst the regions. Somebody like Awolowo, for example, was even lending money to the centre.

With the tenure of President Buhari gradually winding down, do you see him repaying those who backed him to become president by giving them his support in 2023?

First there is just one office for his numerous supporters, who want power to compete for. Therefore, many things have to be taken into consideration. There is the issue of zoning because even if he said this is the man I want, if zoning doesn’t favour the person, there will be problem.

Then, if he says he is supporting another man and the Northern power brokers do not agree with him, he won’t have his way. Then some people will deliberately not support him and get their way as they know he will soon get out of power. You also have to understand the man Buhari and his politics.

For example, in two of his presidential bids, it was not the candidates his Yoruba supporters wanted that he eventually picked. In politics, before you cast your lot all together for a particular person, there must be a kind of strong understanding. You must also consider other variables. Merely assuming that you will succeed a particular officer without any solid or concrete arrangement is not politically wise.

At the moment, the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the major political parties that parade people with power, influence, means, and positions in the country. Can Nigerians do without them in 2023?

It is true that when you are in power, you are very important but like Alfred Lord Tennyson said: “Authority forgets a dying king.” In other words, when a king is dead, his authority dies with him. Look at Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, for instance, when he was president, and was wielding power, people flocked round him. Immediately he was defeated what happened? He was deserted even by some of his most of his closest friends.

As at that time what they were saying was that they could henceforth do without him. Yes, it is true that those who matter in the country today are in the party in power because of party patronages, offices, contracts, juicy offices, and many other favours. But if they are kicked out, they will be replaced with other people who will also become powerful.

To say that because APC is in government today it can’t be kicked out of government is out of it. It happened recently to PDP, and it has been happening all over the world. We have seen it in Great Britain and the United States.

If the APC fails the people as it is happening now, it will be kicked out. Let the party ask from PDP. The APC government is not providing security; nepotism is rife; there is unemployment; power for industrial development and common use, is epileptic; farmers are fleeing their farms because of banditry and a host of other things. Yes, a careless party in power that fails in its promises to the people will lose elections.

What do you think is the panacea for a successful general election in 2023?

First, the government has a big role to play. It must provide security. There is a great deal of insecurity in the land. The government must be able to provide an enabling environment for a successful election.

If people know that they are not safe, they won’t go out to vote, and if people know that they can be killed, they will stay indoors. Indeed, one of the major things or criteria for the success of 2023 elections will be for the Federal Government to provide security for the people. At the moment, security is really very lacking.

A situation whereby you can’t keep your two eyes closed when you sleep, a situation you can’t go to your farm, a situation where your salary is not regular, a situation where you are jobless, all these bring about insecurity to life and property.

Government must also provide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with what it needs on time and not wait for it to come and beg. Then the role of INEC in a successful election cannot be underrated, INEC is the judge. But INEC is not independent by the way it is composed.

The way it is composed makes it not independent. It doesn’t reflect the consensus of all the various critical organs but only the party in power. Some members are even alleged to be card carrying members before they were appointed. Yes, to be good and impartial arbiters, members must be grilled by at least the executive and the judiciary.

Their appointment must not be left to the party in power alone. Other bodies must be involved. Prof. Attahiru Jega was appointed by the executive, but he was free in his conscience and relatively fair to all.

And this is what I think those in INEC should do now irrespective of how they were appointed. They should for God’s sake protect this country from total collapse and a government of brigands and looters. Let them forget whoever might have brought them into office and do the right thing for this country. Let them be good judges not partial judges. If INEC is fair to all candidates and declares correct results not minding whose ox is gored, the election will be successful.

There is also the constitution. We know we are operating a bad constitution, a military constitution. But to save this country from collapse, can’t we consider what Senator David Mark called ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ by tinkering or dancing round the constitution, so that we can have a good election? But can our Federal legislators, very many whom are already warming up be impartial in tinkering with the failed constitution?

Then there is the issue of where the next president should come from. President Buhari who is spending his second and last term is from the North, which means power should go to the South. If without any bitterness or quarrel this is allowed to be and people will be free go to vote for a southern candidate as president, there won’t be any problem. The electorate too should change their attitude. I know people are hungry because the government has made it so. I know too of the level of illiteracy in this country, especially in the North, which is still unbelievably high.

Even in the southern part of the country, where it is not the same thing, the mentality to vote out bad people is still low. The electorate should know now that they have a right to vote out any government or people that has been punishing them, any government that is very tyrannical, any government that is not making things easy for them, any government that is oppressing them. They should get registered, keep their voters’ cards and make up their minds to vote out the wrong people.

Some people have been saying that the 2023 elections should be boycotted if government fails to restructure the country before the polls. Do you see that as a smart move?

A lot of unpleasant things have been happening in this country and this is responsible for some people saying that elections should be boycotted. You remember the phrase, ‘boycott the boycottables.’ But election boycotting has never helped this country.

Some will say that after all, ballot boxes are snatched, figures are falsified, wrong results are announced, why should we vote? Voting is your statutory and legal right. So, vote and be counted. If you vote and they don’t count you, you have carried out your constitutional obligation. You don’t have to boycott election at all because when you boycott the poll, wrong and bad people will get there.

And these people are the same people who are going to rule over you, so why do you have to boycott the election? Why don’t you use the legal options available? You may not succeed but you have made a point by voting. So, we shouldn’t boycott elections. It is not the best, unless we are saying we are no longer part of the system or part of the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...