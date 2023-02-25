Election 2023: Decision time for Nigerians

Today, in 176,606 polling units across the country, millions of Nigerians will enter the booths to make one of the most important decisions of their lives (and by extension the nation) – who to vote for to lead the country for the next four years. Although it has a population roughly estimated to be 200 million, however, only a fraction, 93,469,008 have been registered and will decide who will take charge of the destiny of the world’s most populous black nation in undoubtedly the most important election in recent memory. There are 18 parties fielding a total of 15, 331 contestants across the whole gamut of elective positions, from the presidency to the state houses of assembly, in the election spread over two weekends of today and March 11. However, of those hoping to replace the current occupant in Aso Rock, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure ends on May 29, in reality it is a straight fight between just four parties – namely, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP). The APC has as its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the one flying the PDP’s flag, NNPP is banking on Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi is the LP’s arrowhead. Of course, all four men, along with their running mates and all the other 14 candidates and their running mates, have all been crisscrossing this vast country, trying to sell themselves and their parties to the voters ahead of today’s presidential poll. Unfortunately, considering the numerous problems besetting the country, their campaigns have largely been uninspiring and have left many voters with bitter tastes in their mouths, unhappy with the way the contestants have tackled them. Since October last year, the nation has been battling a crippling fuel crisis which has once again stoked the subsidy debate. While the government has sternly insisted that it has not approved any significant price hike and fuel should be sold at the official price of N184, however, since the commodity is scarce at most places in the Southwest it is being sold for anywhere between N250 and N300. However, since the end of last month, Nigerians have been battling an even bigger problem – the unavailability of physical cash! Back in October the Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had announced that it would be redesigning the N200, N500 and N1000 notes and gave a January 30 deadline when old notes would cease to be legal tender in the country. Despondently, rather than the exercise going smoothly with people submitting their money and being given the new notes in return, which would have allowed some money in circulation, this has not been the case; with millions not being able to lay their hands on their cash which has led to rioting and destruction of mainly bank properties in various parts of the country. Finally, last Thursday in an effort to douse the situation, President Buhari addressed the nation and said he would be extending the legibility of the N200 note till April 10 while higher denominations still remained banned. It is left to be seen whether this will be enough to assuage the feelings of irate Nigerians who are wondering why they are being made to go through such a harrowing experience, especially with elections already upon us. For some, the present situation in the country will go a long way in de-marketing the party in power, the APC, with many blaming it for their current woes. Back some eight years ago when they were in opposition, they successfully sold the idea that all problems people were facing were caused by the PDP and should they be given the opportunity they would do a much better job of improving the lot of the people. However, I’m not too sure how many of the 15.4 million people who voted for them in 2015, enabling the APC to become the first opposition party to oust an incumbent government, will vouch that they are better off now, which is why this election is so crucial. Unfortunately, while we in the South are more likely to weigh up our present condition in determining who to vote for, this is not necessarily the case for many in the North. And in a situation where they have one of their own contesting for the nation’s top job, they are likely to seriously consider this, which means that it is going to be very important for others to make any inroads into this area, which has the bulk of registered voters. But while the candidates have made their various sales pitches, the onus is now on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure that the outcome of the poll is a true reflection of the wishes of the people by ensuring credible elections. Sadly, while the Commission, led by Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has repeatedly said that they are ready for the exercise, he will not be able to be at all the polling units let alone the 774 local government areas to ensure that everything goes according to plan and no hanky-panky takes place. Then there is the issue of the impact of insecurity, especially in the South East, on the exercise and although security officials at the highest levels have guaranteed security the reality is often different. Much has been made of the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as being the game changer in this vital election. With BVAS, which is used for voter verification and authentication, it is believed that voter fraud, which has often marred previous polls, has been eliminated and the proper and authentic voters and their votes will be captured. BVAS has already been used in the Edo and Osun elections with mixed results. While the device stood the test in Edo it did not stop a court from upturning the result INEC declared in Osun State, which gave Ademola Adeleke victory despite BVAS being used. The Commission’s National Commissioner and Information and Voter Education Committee Chairman, Festus Okoye, in an interview last weekend, said they had tested the procured BVAS and certified them fit for the election. “We carried out mock accreditation and we are satisfied with the hardware and software upgrade to the BVAS.” Polling unit level results will also be transmitted electronically, which should further reduce the ability of unscrupulous elements to tamper with the results. While no one can authoritatively predict the winner of the contest, one thing I can safely predict is that we should be ready for legal fireworks in the courts as the loser or losers are certain to head down this road. At the end of the day, it may be the Supreme Court that will ultimately determine the winner of the 2023 presidential poll not minding the wishes of the millions that voted!

