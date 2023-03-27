Election: Abia PDP Guber Candidate Thanks Electorate

Sir Okey Ahiwe, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 election has thanked the electorate who supported him and the PDP during the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections of March 18.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Dr. Alex Otti, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) as Abia governor-elect after he polled higher votes than Ahiwe, his PDP counterpart.

Ahiwe in his appreciation message to Abia people and PDP members equally went on to assure that he and other stakeholders in the party will continue to do whatever is necessary to move PDP, Abia State, and Nigeria forward.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the tens of thousands of members of our great Party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), and the generality of Ndi Abia, who supported us and voted for us in the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections of 18th March 2023.

“May God bless you richly and reward you for the massive show of love, commitment, and belief in our capacity to take our dear State to the next level of development within a peaceful and secure socio-political environment,” he said.

