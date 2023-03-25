Election: ACF worried by violence, vote buying, intimidation

The leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed worries over employment of violence, vote buying and voter intimidation that characterised the last rounds of elections held across the country recently. This is coming just as the forum also said the 2023 general elections were the biggest and certainly the most keenly contested ever to be held in Nigeria. These are contained in a statement issued by the Forum in Kaduna on Friday wherein it also stated that the just concluded poll was one of the most keenly contested elections in the country’s history. Signed by the Secretary General, Mallam Murtala Aliyu, the statement disclosed that ACF was pleased that the presidential candidates of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) decided to approach the court to resolve their grievances with the outcome instead of taking to the streets to vent their anger.

ACF also condemned the deployment of ethnic and religious sentiments during the poll, adding that those involved at times, “Issued threats of violence and at times actually attacked supporters of rival candidates with a view to intimidating and stopping them from casting their votes.” Aliyu on behalf of the forum stated that the difficulties and mishaps that characterised the elections were regrettable, adding that “Polling stations opened late, BVAS failed to upload results real time, there was scattered violence, there were incidences of vote buying, voter intimidation, among others.” While stating that the problems pose a serious source of concern to all stakeholders in the country, ACF however added that all the issues relating to infraction of the process must be investigated and addressed by relevant authorities going forward.

“Where in the world do they organise perfect elections? The size of our operations in any event is so vast and complex that isolated incidents of this nature are impossible to prevent. “We are pleased to note that candidates that felt dissatisfied with the outcome of the elections including Presidential Candidates of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have resolved to go to court, not the streets, to seek redress. That’s the right and thing to do,” the forum stated. ACF however, said, “Unfortunately, there is one particular problem thrown up by these elections that cannot possibly be addressed by the courts. It is the deployment of ethnic and religious sentiments as a driver of politics in Nigeria. As we have seen in Lagos and elsewhere, ethnic and religious zealots have a way of turning political and election campaigns into life and death struggles.

‘‘They issue threats of violence and at times actually attack supporters of rival candidates with a view to intimidating and stopping them from casting their votes. “It ought not to come as any surprise that voter apathy and absenteeism were unusually high in many areas – as well as why voter turnout was very low across the country. “In Lagos where the problem created by ethnic and religious politics has continued to fester, acrimony and bad blood between Yorubas and Igbos have become a matter of concern to the security agencies. ‘‘In the wake of the ethnic crisis, Yoruba and Igbo partisans freely profile one another and accuse themselves of criminal conduct, including as cheats, bandits, kidnappers, land-grabbers.”

Like this: Like Loading...