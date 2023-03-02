2023 Elections News

Election: Adeleke Charges Residents On Peaceful Co-Existence

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on residents of the state to remain peaceful and avoid political violence in the countdown to March 11 election.

Speaking while addressing stakeholders and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his residence, Governor Adeleke once again commended the massive support for PDP in the last Saturday’s election, calling on all political parties “to continue to maintain the peace as democracy is about making choices at the polling units.”

He specifically warned against incitement, political violence and any other conduct that may breach the peace the state is currently experiencing, adding ” We need peace all the time”.

While referencing last Saturday’s election, Governor Adeleke said “there is no winner, no vanquish”, calling on voters “to prepare again for the exercise of their fundamental human right come March 11th.

” The outcome of last Saturday’s election is a manifestation of what democracy is all about. Democracy is like a sporting game, you win some, you lose some. But we must at all times, keep alive the spirit of sportsmanship”

” Our good people of Osun and Nigeria have voted. They have made their choices, and leaders have emerged. We all now have a duty to sit down and serve the best interest of the voting public. This is no time for regret, recriminations, or blame game. We must sit-up and get to work as elected representatives of our people and as responsible members of the political class.

” As a winner or a loser, what democracy demands of you is commitment to the rule of the game. So, in the countdown to March 11, I call on Osun people to again get their PVC ready, mobilize and exercise their civic responsibility. Let us avoid violence. Let us maintain peace. Our dear state is marked for good governance “, the State Chief Executive concluded.

The meeting was attended by key leaders of the PDP in Osun State, elected Senators and House of Representatives members as well as State Assembly candidates from the 26 state constituencies.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the State Caretaker Chairman of the Party, Dr Akindele Adekunle, Yeye Modupe Adeleke-Sani, Hon Sunday Bisi, Dr B.T Salami and other Top leaders of the party in the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

ATM
News

Naira Crisis: El-Rufai warns against street protests

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Kaduna State government has warned against street protests over the biting economic hardship resulting from the naira redesign.   The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan in a statement yesterday said the state government empathises with the people over the hardship, but added that it will not accept acts that will […]
News Top Stories

Naira Redesign: No one’ll lose money after Feb 10 –Emefiele

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…says old notes not legal tender after deadline but’ll still be accepted by CBN only …uncovers mismanagement of N4m by commercial bank in Ogun The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has assured that no one will lose money in the naira redesign project, explaining that the exercise is in […]
News Top Stories

I’m ready to testify against Magu – Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has expressed readiness to testify before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel investigating the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Ibrahim Magu, whenever invited and if the need arises. Malami spoke yesterday during a Morning Show programme of Arise Television. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica