Election: Adeleke Charges Residents On Peaceful Co-Existence

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called on residents of the state to remain peaceful and avoid political violence in the countdown to March 11 election.

Speaking while addressing stakeholders and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his residence, Governor Adeleke once again commended the massive support for PDP in the last Saturday’s election, calling on all political parties “to continue to maintain the peace as democracy is about making choices at the polling units.”

He specifically warned against incitement, political violence and any other conduct that may breach the peace the state is currently experiencing, adding ” We need peace all the time”.

While referencing last Saturday’s election, Governor Adeleke said “there is no winner, no vanquish”, calling on voters “to prepare again for the exercise of their fundamental human right come March 11th.

” The outcome of last Saturday’s election is a manifestation of what democracy is all about. Democracy is like a sporting game, you win some, you lose some. But we must at all times, keep alive the spirit of sportsmanship”

” Our good people of Osun and Nigeria have voted. They have made their choices, and leaders have emerged. We all now have a duty to sit down and serve the best interest of the voting public. This is no time for regret, recriminations, or blame game. We must sit-up and get to work as elected representatives of our people and as responsible members of the political class.

” As a winner or a loser, what democracy demands of you is commitment to the rule of the game. So, in the countdown to March 11, I call on Osun people to again get their PVC ready, mobilize and exercise their civic responsibility. Let us avoid violence. Let us maintain peace. Our dear state is marked for good governance “, the State Chief Executive concluded.

The meeting was attended by key leaders of the PDP in Osun State, elected Senators and House of Representatives members as well as State Assembly candidates from the 26 state constituencies.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the State Caretaker Chairman of the Party, Dr Akindele Adekunle, Yeye Modupe Adeleke-Sani, Hon Sunday Bisi, Dr B.T Salami and other Top leaders of the party in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...