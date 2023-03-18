Election: Amotekun Arrests Man With Gun In Osun

The South West Security Network, also known as Amotekun corps on Friday said it arrested a 35-year-old man, at Ileogbo, Ayedire Local Government of Osun State with a gun he allegedly uses to terrorise residents.

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd), Osun Amotekun Commander who made this known on Saturday morning said that the suspect was arrested in possession of a single-barrel gun that he uses to create unrest in Ileogbo.

“The suspect was arrested on Friday after a complaint was lodged at the Amotekun Ayedire’s Command about his activities.

“The suspect was reported as unleashing terror attacks on the residents of the town and destroying their properties.

“Our operatives swung into action and the suspect was arrested and a single barrel gun was found under his motorcycle,” he said

Speaking further, Adewinmbi said the suspect was alleged to have caused disharmony during the last presidential election in the town by shooting at people who wanted to exercise their civil responsibility.

He said the suspect was also reportedly alleged to be planning to disrupt the House of Assembly election on Saturday before he was arrested.

He said the suspect had been handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

The Amotekun Commander, however, warned residents of the state against being used to disrupt the election in the state.

He said parents should warn their children and wards not to be used by politicians to cause violence, assuring that INEC and security operatives have put security measures in place to ensure a free and peaceful election.

He thereafter call on electorates to go out and vote for their preferred candidates on Saturday without intimidation, asking them to, however, report any infractions during the election to security officials and authorities.

