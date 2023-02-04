Election: APC not instigating violence in Sokoto, says Wamakko

A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko, has stated that his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not instigating violence in the state ahead of the forthcoming general election. The position of Wamakko, who is the Leader of the party in the state is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Media Committee of the Campaign Council in the state, Mallam Danladi Bako on Friday.

In the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, Bako on behalf of the party re emphasised the commitment of the APC to a rancor free electioneering campaign despite what he termed intense provocation from the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state. According to the statement, “Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko rejects any kind of insinuation or allegations to the effect that the All Progressives Congress as a party was responsible for the increased repeated violent clashes and counter-clashes during political campaigns in the last one month within the state.”

The statement further added that “It will be recalled that violent clashes have become a regular occurrence within the state recently to the extent that Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar only a few days ago called on politicians to carry out their campaigns in a peaceful and violence-free environment.”

