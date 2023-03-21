2023 Elections Politics

Election: APC Wins 23 Kwara Assembly Seats, PDP Wins 1 Seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 23 out of the 24 seats in the Kwara State House of Assembly, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured the remaining one seat which was won by its candidate, Otunba Afolabi Taiye (Odo-Ogun Constituency).

The seats won by the APC alongside their members-elect include Ilesha/Gwanara (Yakubu Salihu-Danladi), Oke-Ero Constituency (Bamigboye Joseph Olajide), Lafiagi constituency (Baba Yisa Gideon), Kaiama/Wajibe/Kemanji (Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba), and Gwanabe/Adena/Banni (Ahmed Saidu Baba)

They also include Ekiti (Abolarin Ganiyu), Oke-Ogun (Ojo Oyebode), Essa/Sawo/Igboidun (Yusuf AbdulWaheed), Oloru/Malete/Ipaye (Lawal Saliu), Afon (Bello Yinusa Oniboki), Lanwa/Ejidondari (Medinat AbdulRaheem), Ilorin North/West (Aishat Babatunde), Ilorin East (Arinola Fatimoh Lawal), Owode/Onire (Shittu Rukayat), Ojomu/Balogun (Segun Oguniyi) and Isin constituency (Omotosho Razaq).

Others are Irepodun (Olusola Odetundun), Ilorin South (Maryam Aladi), Ilorin Central (Magaji Abdulkadir), Share/Ode-Ode (AbdulRazaq Owolabi), Omupo/Igbaja (Salahu Afolabi Ganiyu), Patigi (Mohammed Kareem Musa) and Okuta/Yashkira (Salihu Mohammed Baba).

