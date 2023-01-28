Election: Atmosphere tense, three-month interlude needed before handover – Ladi Thompson

…says presidential candidates should form interim government

Rev Ladi Peter Thompson is a security consultant and strategist thinker. In this interview with ANDREW IRO-OKUNGBOWA, he said the atmosphere in the country in the build up to the forthcoming general election remains tense. He is, however, calling on relevant stakeholders to pause from the proposed general elections. According to him, what the country needed at this time was the convocation of a committee to oversee perceived systemic and structural defects in the country for a duration of three months. Excerpts:

Would you agree with the suggestion in some quarters that these are challenging times for Nigeria?

There is nothing more challenging than a journalist who has done his homework thoroughly before listing 20 pungent questions that point to the future of our beleaguered nation. My answer to the due diligence that you have done would be to prioritise my response into two categories because some of the issues are extremely important while the others could be deemed as urgent. To ensure that there is no room for misinterpretations, it would only be wise for us to make a brief comment on the present challenges we are facing as a nation and emphasise the reason why we must face the future with a strategy and a backup plan. Let’s start by observing that Nigerians have become hardened because we have been to the brink of collapse and back so many times that we have begun to assume that “something” will always happen at the last minute. This is why it is difficult for many people to see that things are different this time around and it would be insane not to have a strategy and a backup plan.

Can you be more specific on those things that you consider as the existential threats to the country?

Nigeria is now facing nothing less than five existential threats including a local face of the global resurgence of terrorism. In a nutshell, we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder and the fuse has become shorter than the days of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government. As we approach the end of President Mohammed Buhari’s tenure and the next elections, the national mood is fearful, foul, divided and completely intolerant. Should we choose to continue on this trajectory there shall be needless blood spills and Nigerian youths will bear the greatest burden. The most important thing on hand now is for us to prevent the copious shedding of blood by calling for a neutral, citizen inspired three months direct intervention programme to fix the systemic problems that encourage the violent contentions that our democratic elections must be, for now. Since we have reached the point where almost everybody accepts that our biggest problem is the system, why would we continue in the folly of another bloody election when we can hit the pause button and fix the system in a termed period, with well stated objectives and terms of reference.

How can this proposal be achieved within the short period available for transition to another government?

Nigerians are a reasonable people but the challenge is that of a trust deficit between the people and the government. This is why I am pleading that all statesmen, patriots and influencers across the nations should stand up and do what is right instead of surrendering to the impulsive reactions of the masses.

What is the required set of criteria that must be met before the proposal can take off?

Clear headed persons need to take charge of the future of our nation and if anybody has to pay a price it should be our blood that must flow so that the disenfranchised youths can live to build the nation of our dreams. This attractive option is an easier sell than we imagine so long as it is not coming from the government or some manipulative power drunk cabals. Even more pungent is the fact that the presidential aspirants are not ignorant and they are mostly good men who would yield to reason if this proposition is exe-cuted with transparency. Leveraging on the wise counsel of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who foresaw a time like this and proposed its solution, we can draft in some of the aspirants to serve as “Foundation Fathers” based on the principles of “Eternal Truths.”

How feasible is the timeframe that you are proposing?

By the end of our three months of direct intervention some fire falls would have been erected into the system that will make politics unattractive to many opportunists. If we use the three months to tighten all the loose bolts and nuts in the system, the basic qualifications for the presidential seat and other offices would have been better defined. The financial costs of the three months intervention would easily be funded by a global drive that is managed by trusted hands that will account for everything donated from the Diaspora and within. The terms of reference would include a demand for the missing “Nigerian Charter” upon which the constitution can truly stand and when such details have been bolted down, we would have given the youths a dream they can now live or die for.

What purpose would be served in the end?

It is no longer under debate that Nigeria was designed from the onset to keep failing. The good news is that the evil equation funding that divide- and-rule programme has been decoded and we can apply a uniteand- bond algorithm within the three months.

Why do you emphasise on drafting all the presidential candidates into the proposed arrangement?

There is no single aspirant, all of them are seasoned politicians that believe the election will bring any significant change until the systemic problems are fixed. The historical records show that Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello and other liberation fathers admitted that they could not lay the foundation desired for a peaceful, fruitful and united Nigeria so why can’t we respect their legacies and unite behind the counsel of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa to do the needful now. This would conclude my response to the matters of importance so we can focus on the urgent issues.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...