Election: Beware of moneybags, Etiaba warns Anambra people

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the November 6 election in Anambra State, Mr. Ben Etiaba, has counseled the people of the state to be cautious of the activities of ‘moneybag politicians’ ahead of the poll.

Etiaba gave the warning yesterday in Awka, the state capital, where he identified money politics as one of the major problems currently affecting the welfare, development and security of Nigerians.

“Before now, most politicians used to approach elections with a buying-andselling mentality,” he said. It would be recalled that before defecting to the Action Alliance party, Etiaba was a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was said to have dumped the party as a result of the crisis following the outcome of the June 26 gubernatorial primaries in the state. “I left APC for AA to make sure that I achieve my major purpose of vying for the November 6 governorship election in the state.

One key thing I intend to do is to campaign for our people without giving them money, rice, salt and other items.”

“I know that some other fellow contestants are doing all of that, but I feel that is the bane of our society vis-a-vis governance, and it must stop,” he said.

Etiaba, the first son of Dame Virgy Etiaba, Nigeria’s first female governor, therefore, challenged the people of the state to shun politicians offering them money and gifts to vote for them so as to set an agenda for other states, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Like this: Like Loading...