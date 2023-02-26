2023 Elections Politics

Election Collation: Labour Party Wins 6 LGAs Released In Edo

The Labour Party (LP) has won the presidential election in the six Local Government Areas partially announced in Edo State.

The local government areas announced are:
Igueben

Wards 10 with
50,557 Registered Voters
Accredited voters 13004

APC – 2419
LP – 6449
NNPP – 64
PDP – 3530
Total valid votes – 12683
Rejected votes 321
Total vote cast 13004

Esan Central with
Registered Voters – 61,373
Accredited voters – 19411
APC – 4558
LP – 10192
PDP – 3692
ZLP – 110

Esan North East with
Registered Voters – 95175
Accredited voters – 24875
APC – 2589
LP -18973
PDP – 2091
ZLP – 149
Total valid votes – 24236
Rejected 629
Total votes cast – 24865

Egor with Registered Voters – 222178
Accredited voters – 49110
APC – 3978
LP – 40160
NNPP – 298
PDP – 1766
ZLP – 547
Total valid votes – 47697
Rejected – 1413
Total votes cast – 49110

Esan South East, with
Registered Voters – 81076
Accredited voters – 20057
APC – 4675
LP – 10511
NNPP – 61
PDP – 3961
ZLP – 73
Total valid votes – 19589
Rejected votes – 438
Total votes cast – 20027

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

