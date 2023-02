Election Collation: Labour Party Wins 6 LGAs Released In Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct by-election into Saban Gari state constituency of Kano State to replace Aminu Abdullahi Shagali whose seat was declared vacant for absenteeism. INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said Shagali’s seat was declared vacant for being absent “without just cause from one-third of […]

Biyi Adegoroye The Edo State governorship election which held on September 19 and returned Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come and gone, but pleasant memories around it linger even ahead of the swearing in later in the year. By the final score, Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 […]

Mr. Olufolajimi Abegunde relocated to the U.S. from Nigeria in 2014 to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at Texas A & M University in College Station, Texas. Upon graduation in 2016, and recognizing opportunities in the remittances industry, he incorporated FJ Williams Inc. doing business as (DBA) TranzAlert, a financial technology start-up. […]

