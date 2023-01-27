Education

Election: Court okays suit seeking to compel FG to declare vacation to enable students vote

The Federal High Court in Abuja Friday okayed a suit seeking to compel the Federal Government to declare a short vacation across all tertiary institutions in the country to enable students who are eligible to vote to travel to their various wards to participate in the forthcoming general elections.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/117/2023, was instituted by a final year student of the University of Benin, Moses Omoyele.
The plaintiff, through his counsel , Jideobi Johnmary, submitted that he instituted the action as a concerned student and human rights activist, to enforce his fundamental right and that of over four million Nigerian students he said are at risk of being disenfranchised.
Cited as Respondents in the Originating Summons he anchored on Sections 39 (1), 46 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, as well as Article 9(2) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement Act), are; the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Minister of Education.

 

