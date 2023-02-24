2023 Elections News

Election: CTA Deploys 2,000 Observers, Cautions Security Agencies, Voters

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), an election monitory group has deployed a total of 2,000 observers to monitor the conduct of the 2023 general elections across the country.

The Executive Director the Centre, Faith Nwadishi who disclosed this on Friday at a media briefing in Abuja, said CTA has also set up its Situation Room to follow up on field reports from the observers in order to establish common trends and gauge the level of compliance of the electoral process with the minimum international standard for credible elections.

Nwadishi charged the security agencies who have been deployed on election duties to conduct themselves with utmost neutrality and professionalism, just as she cautioned the electorate to remain vigilant, law-abiding and peaceful in all their conduct before, during and after the election.

“The CTA recognises the important role that these agencies play in the maintenance of law and order, safeguarding of election officials and materials as well as the electorates.

In the same vein, we call on political parties and their agents to conduct themselves in accordance with the election guidelines and the rules of engagement at polling units and collation centres.

“All forms of malpractices including vote buying and selling should be avoided,” she said.

In preparing for the elections, Nwadishi said, the CTA conducted stakeholders’ meetings across the six geo-political zones and observed the mock accreditation of voters using the BVAS across the states, among other activities.

She commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’) for the reforms it had brought to the electoral process and enjoined the electoral umpire not to rest on its oars until a free, fair and credible election has been delivered to Nigerians.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

