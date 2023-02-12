News

Election: Don’t vote based on sentiments Kaigama cautions Nigerians

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has cautioned Nigerians not to vote in leaders based on sentiments, as every choice they make at the forth coming polls have serious implications for the entire country.

Kaigama in an opening Homily delivered at the 2023 first plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Sunday in Abuja with the theme: “Citizens’ participation in good governance in Nigeria”, urged Nigerians to ensure they only vote in leaders who understand the plight of the masses, know their pains, aches and has the capacity to make positive impacts that would turn things around for the better.

He said: “We desire leaders that know the aches and pains of Nigerians; leaders who can transcend narrow religious and ethnic boundaries to work selflessly for the common good of all Nigerians; to lift Nigerians from the condition of strangulating poverty and frustration to better levels.

“The theme of our conference reflects the Bishops’ sensitivity to the great desire of the majority out there to shape the political future of this country; a country where as demonstrated in the murders in Owo, Katsina and Minna where Fr. Isaac Achi, was burnt to death in the parish house and many others, and now the scarcity and high cost of fuel and the newly invented scarcity of the naira, have heightened a feeling of suspense and uncertainty.

“Before these daunting challenges, we face two risks: giving in to hopelessness and despair or to compromise our values and end up with leaders who were never intended by God nor elected by men.”

 

