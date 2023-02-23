2023 Elections News

Election Duty: IGP Deploys 3 CPs, 4 DCPs, 6 ACPs To Kaduna

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has deployed three Commissioners of Police, four Deputy Commissioners of Police and six Assistant Commissioners of Police to Kaduna State for election duties in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

DSP Muhammad Jalige, Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna Command in a statement said the move was in compliance with the IGPs directives.

He said Commissioners and other Senior Officers were deployed to Kaduna state to provide water-tight security before, during and after the general elections, adding that they have resumed duty and are strategizing in order to provide effective election security in all the nooks and crannies of the state.”

Jalige said the newly posted officers headed by Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday have assured the people of Kaduna and all political actors of absolute neutrality and a level playing field for them to exercise their civic responsibilities for voting or be voted for in the forthcoming presidential and national assembly poll as well as governorship and state assembly elections.

He equally warns the agents of destabilization to a rethink as officers and men are adequately provided to deal decisively with any recalcitrant element.

The police spokesman said the deployment becomes necessary to ensure no stone is left unturned in providing a conducive atmosphere for the good people of Kaduna State to exercise their franchise and also to conduct the 2023 general elections devoid of Political thuggery and other menaces before, and during and after the 2023 election.

Jalige said the CP called on all citizens to give their maximum cooperation in ensuring the safety of all and to take advantage of the command’s designated emergency contacts when in distress.

 

