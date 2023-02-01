News

Election Duty: INEC requests use of NNPC land, floating mega stations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is demanding the use of land and floating mega stations nationwide of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to service its election duty vehicles and boats. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who led members of the commission to a meeting with Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari and management Of The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), yesterday, said the commission would bear the cost of the products.

Yakubu disclosed that the commission is mobilising about 100,000 vehicles and 4,000 boats for the deployment of personnel and materials to 176,846 polling units spread across 8,809 registration areas (or electoral Wards) in 774 local government areas nationwide.

He said: “The election will hold in two phases. The national elections (presidential and National Assembly) will hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 to be followed two weeks later by state elections (governorship and states Houses of Assembly) on Saturday 11th March 2023.”

 

