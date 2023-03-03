Election: Folarin Seeks Coalition With Gbolarumi, Jogor, Fadeg, Other PDP Leaders

Ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial election in Oyo State, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin has met with some aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to form an alliance akin to that which made Governor Seyi Makinde the governor in 2019.

The opposition APC which swept the three senatorial seats in the state used the opportunity to curry the support of the PDP leaders who have been jettisoned by the incumbent governor.

The aggrieved leaders had campaigned and worked for the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the President, but Makinde’s stance with the G-5 Governors against Atiku, coupled with his meeting with the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the rally day, culminating in many reasons residents of the state voting for APC.

The meeting which took place in Bodija Estate, the residence of Hazeem Gbolarumi was attended by other top aggrieved chieftains of the party including, Mr Femi Babalola (Jogor), Festus Adegoke and others.

APC governorship candidate went for a coalition arrangement to send Makinde packing after the March 11 election.

Folarin was accompanied to the meeting by the Oyo South Senator-elect, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, Engr. Hakeem Alao, Paul Oyetunji and some others.

Sequel to the party’s last week’s presidential and National Assembly polls success in the State, Folarin quickly began moves to draw notable politicians from the different parties to his side.

On Monday, he met with Hon. Mulikat Akande-Adeola, leader of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, angling to secure the support and alliance of the party with APC to swell its votes and beat Makinde.

