Election: Funke Akindele Returns To Content Creation After Defeat

Prolific Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa for her comedy series has finally returned to creating content on social media weeks after suffering defeat in the March 18, governorship election in Lagos State.

The awarding actress who lost in her bid for the position of deputy governor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the keenly contested 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial election was met with mixed reactions from her fans and supporters following her come back.

It would be recalled that the 45-year-old actress had in July, 2022, announced her desire to compete for deputy governor running alongside the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor.

According to her, she’s putting her acting career on hold while she plays an active role in Lagos State’s PDP governorship race, adding that this was a sacrifice she had to make to “rescue” the people of Lagos State.

Her new found career, however a attracted a lot of attention and support from her supporters, who thought she might give Nigerian politics a new point of view.

Many of her supporters who had rallied behind her in the hope that she would win the election were disappointed by her defeat.

Following the defeat, Funke Akindele took to her social media handles to delete all her campaign posters and pictures to give herself a clean slate.

Weeks later, she resorted to what she knows how to do best, acting and content creation as seen in a video she posted recently on her Instagram page.

to the video she tagged Tobi and I, the actress and one of her staff, Tobi Makinde could be seen doing a viral Tik Tok challenge.

She wrote, “Tobi and I. What we do when insomnia sets in!!” And added some hashtags which included.;“#stayhappy #Mentalhealthmatters #staypositive “.

Meanwhile, Akindele loss in the elections is a reminder that politics can be a tough game, and winning elections requires more than just popularity or celebrity status. It requires a solid campaign strategy, a clear vision, and the ability to connect with voters on a personal level.

The actress decision to run for office shows the importance of citizen participation in politics which served as a wake-up call to Nigerians to get involved in the political process and to use their platforms to make a positive impact on their communities.

