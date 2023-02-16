Election: Give Lagos special attention, Gen Olanrewaju tasks security agencies

Former Minister of Communications, Major- General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), has urged the heads of the various security agencies to give Lagos State special attention, noting that the emerging megacity has many flashpoints to warrant focused attention of the military and other security services during the forthcoming elections. General Olanrewaju, former General Officer Commanding (GOC), Third Armoured Division Nigerian Army, made the observation in reaction to the statement credited to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on the urgency and necessity of deploying defence forces against threats by renegade elements of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who have said that elections would not hold in the Southeastern part of the country.

Explaining his position on election security, he said that Lagos being “Nigeria’s most complex federating unit, should be included among other states requiring special security attention to which the armed forces, Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies Olanrewaju urged the Military High Command and other security organisations to take particular look at major flashpoints in Lagos during elections, to ensure that no miscreants have the freedom of time to disrupt the process.

