Election: Group Calls On FG To Safeguard Digital Rights

The Digital Rights and Information Partnership (DRIP), a consortium of organizations, has urged the Federal Government to Safeguard digital rights in view of the 2023 elections.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Edozie Chukwuma, communication officer, of Digital Rights, and Information Partnership stressed the need for the passage of the digital rights and freedom bill.

“We call on the government to safeguard the civic space by curtailing unlawful shutdowns and guarantee freedom of expression and assembly online of all Nigerians.

“It is the civic responsibility of electoral agencies and government to ensure the digital rights of Nigeria are not infringed upon during and post the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“Nigeria is at the brink of conducting the most anticipated and contested election in two decades. Electoral campaigns, voter education and civic discussions of candidates have been powered by both mass and digital media.

“The use of the internet, social and mass media conveys the importance of digital rights and freedom of speech in Nigeria.

“Nigerians deserve protection against unlawful shutdowns as in the case of the Twitter ban in 2021.

“Voters should be given an enabling environment to vote and publicly express their opinion online to prohibit all forms of media censorship or internet shutdown during the 2023 elections.

In view of the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill (DRFB) at the National Assembly, it is important to emphasize that the legislation seeks to address these issues.

“The Digital Right and Freedom Bill:Prohibits undue interference with the digital privacy of any Nigerian citizen. Protects the rights to peaceful assembly and association online of all Nigerians through social networks and platforms.

He urges the government to recognize the power of social media as a democratic advantage to reinforce democratic processes, drive efficiency, foster innovation, empower public sector workers and expose corruption.

Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations (UN) resolution that enshrines digital rights in human rights.

“The right to online privacy, freedom of expression, freedom to use and share information, the right to peaceful assembly online, and the right to create public knowledge are all basic human rights.

We call for the protection of digital rights and online freedom as it is of democratic importance to ensure accountability and good governance from our government at all levels.

Like this: Like Loading...