Election: Igbokwe Begs Igbo To Vote APC On Saturday

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe has called on Igbos in the state to vote en masse for the party in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Igbokwe urged Igbo communities in Lagos to repay the hospitality extended to them in Lagos by voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC on the March 11 poll.

Stressing that Saturday’s election provides an opportunity for Igbo to cement their relationship with Yoruba, Igbokwe said, “please vote for APC all the way.”

Speaking via his verified Facebook page, the APC chieftain said Yoruba had created a conducive environment for Igbo in Lagos and the South West to thrive.

According to him, the Igbo have built great business empires due to the conducive environment created by the Yoruba.

He said: “We have recorded great and monumental progress in Lagos since 1970.

“No Umunnem, this is the time to cement and renew our relationship with the Yoruba nation that dates back to the 50s and 60s.

“A lot is at stake in Lagos. Igbo have built huge business empires in Lagos, and we are not taking all these for granted. Yoruba are good and they accommodate people.

“We voted in last Saturday’s Presidential Elections, and I know that our son is on the ballot and you voted for him. It is not out of place because he is our son. We played the politics, and we have moved on. Politics is fun. Politics is a game.

“Politics is deep. Saturday, March 11, and let us not burn bridges but build new bridges of hope, friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect and understanding.”

Like this: Like Loading...