2023 Elections Politics

Election: Igbokwe Begs Igbo To Vote APC On Saturday

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe has called on Igbos in the state to vote en masse for the party in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Igbokwe urged Igbo communities in Lagos to repay the hospitality extended to them in Lagos by voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC on the March 11 poll.

Stressing that Saturday’s election provides an opportunity for Igbo to cement their relationship with Yoruba, Igbokwe said, “please vote for APC all the way.”

Speaking via his verified Facebook page, the APC  chieftain said Yoruba had created a conducive environment for Igbo in Lagos and the South West to thrive.

According to him, the Igbo have built great business empires due to the conducive environment created by the Yoruba.

He said: “We have recorded great and monumental progress in Lagos since 1970.

“No Umunnem, this is the time to cement and renew our relationship with the Yoruba nation that dates back to the 50s and 60s.

“A lot is at stake in Lagos. Igbo have built huge business empires in Lagos, and we are not taking all these for granted. Yoruba are good and they accommodate people.

“We voted in last Saturday’s Presidential Elections, and I know that our son is on the ballot and you voted for him. It is not out of place because he is our son. We played the politics, and we have moved on. Politics is fun. Politics is a game.

“Politics is deep. Saturday, March 11, and let us not burn bridges but build new bridges of hope, friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect and understanding.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

PDP accuses APC of harvesting voter’s cards in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

*It is a lie from pit of hell – APC The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo South senatorial district area of Ondo State Wednesday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of software theft of voter’s cards in the district in order to manipulate the 2023 elections. A statement signed by Director of Media […]
Politics

The fuss about Zulum’s remarks on second term ambition

Posted on Author Inuwa Bwala

As a student of Nigerian politics, I know as a matter of fact that, nothing distracts elected leaders, either as President, governor, legislator or even council chairman more than the thought of facing the next round of elections.   The rigors and attendant uncertainties make most of them begin planning for their return long before […]
Politics

Ogun 2023: Amosun rejects Abiodun, declares support for ADC guber candidate

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has insisted that he would work against the re-election of the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election. Amosun declared that he and his supporters would be rather working for the governorship candidate of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica