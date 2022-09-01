Election: I’ll turn NFF into world-class organisation – Emeruwa

CAF chieftain declares for presidency, targets female Gen. Sec

The Head of Safety and Security at the Confederation of Africa Football, Christian Emeruwa, yesterday in Lagos declared his intention to run for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation. At the Annual General Assembly held in Lagos in August, Benin, Edo State, was picked as the venue of the elections fixed for September 30.

Emeruwa told the media that he had all the experience and exposure to take Nigerian football to the next level and make it compete with the world’s best practices. He stressed that it was time for a change in the administration of the game in the country so that football can move forward as expected by its teeming fans in Nigeria.

The football administrator, who worked at the NFF for 11 years under three different Secretary Generals, stressed that the forthcoming election was not a do-ordie affair, stressing that he would tackle the numerous problems affecting the game in the country with ease. Emeruwa said: “Many of the issues we need to address to boost the game are simple. We do not train our officials enough and it’s a big issue. They need to be updated often because football is big business and it is evolving scientifically. “We have a dis-funct i o n a l league, the referee system is outdated and there is little or no attention to the grassroots and schools.

There is no regulation for our academies while our domestic league is not attractive and competitive. “I want to rebuild the NFF into a world-class innovative organisation with values which include transparency, excellence, social responsibility and accountability.” He said that the current League Management Company would be scrapped under his leadership while there will be strict measures on the standards in all areas of our operations. “The club owners will have to appoint their own chairman to head the league while the appointment of referees will be done by the NFF,” Emeruwa said, adding that there was need to respect women more. “My Secretary General as President of NFF will be a woman and the position will be advertised. It is sad we do not give respect to them.” The CAF official stressed that he was duly qualified for the NFF Presidency based on Article 39 of the NFF Statutes and Article 4.1 of the election guideline.

