Sports

Election: I’ll turn NFF into world-class organisation – Emeruwa

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

CAF chieftain declares for presidency, targets female Gen. Sec

The Head of Safety and Security at the Confederation of Africa Football, Christian Emeruwa, yesterday in Lagos declared his intention to run for the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation. At the Annual General Assembly held in Lagos in August, Benin, Edo State, was picked as the venue of the elections fixed for September 30.

Emeruwa told the media that he had all the experience and exposure to take Nigerian football to the next level and make it compete with the world’s best practices. He stressed that it was time for a change in the administration of the game in the country so that football can move forward as expected by its teeming fans in Nigeria.

The football administrator, who worked at the NFF for 11 years under three different Secretary Generals, stressed that the forthcoming election was not a do-ordie affair, stressing that he would tackle the numerous problems affecting the game in the country with ease. Emeruwa said: “Many of the issues we need to address to boost the game are simple. We do not train our officials enough and it’s a big issue. They need to be updated often because football is big business and it is evolving scientifically. “We have a dis-funct i o n a l league, the referee system is outdated and there is little or no attention to the grassroots and schools.

There is no regulation for our academies while our domestic league is not attractive and competitive. “I want to rebuild the NFF into a world-class innovative organisation with values which include transparency, excellence, social responsibility and accountability.” He said that the current League Management Company would be scrapped under his leadership while there will be strict measures on the standards in all areas of our operations. “The club owners will have to appoint their own chairman to head the league while the appointment of referees will be done by the NFF,” Emeruwa said, adding that there was need to respect women more. “My Secretary General as President of NFF will be a woman and the position will be advertised. It is sad we do not give respect to them.” The CAF official stressed that he was duly qualified for the NFF Presidency based on Article 39 of the NFF Statutes and Article 4.1 of the election guideline.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Messi pays tribute to Maradona in Barcelona win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona’s 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna on Sunday. Forward Messi, 33, unveiled a Newell’s Old Boys shirt – one of Argentina great Maradona’s former clubs – after his side’s fourth goal, reports the BBC. The Argentine also looked to the screen […]
Sports

Red Devils seek glory as Europa League final airs on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Manchester United’s hope for glory in 2020/21 will be decided on Wednesday May, 26 when they face Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal in the Europa league Final. The match will air exclusively, live and in HD on StarTimes World Football channel at 8pm. The match is one of the peak in European football until UEFA Euro 2020 […]
Sports

Mayweather to fight Logan Paul in Miami in June

Posted on Author Reporter

  Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight against Logan Paul is back on, with the fight now scheduled to take place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Mayweather, a five-weight world champion with a 50-0 record, was originally due to take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in February, reports Sky Sports. Announcing the fight on Instagram, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica