Election In Rivers A Complete Failure, Says Amaechi

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation, has described the governorship and House of Assembly election in Rivers State as a complete failure based on the intimidation of voters by thugs.

The former governor, who spoke with journalists after casting his vote in polling unit 14, ward 8, Ubima community, Ikwerre LGA, faulted the inability of Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police (IGP), to address the arrest and intimidation of members of opposition parties in the state.

He said that Governor Nyesom Wike lacks the power to declare anybody wanted, even as he expressed concern over low voter turnout in the state, adding that it is a result of voter intimidation.

Amaechi said: “Look at what is happening in Rivers State —a complete failure of governance. Police are helping PDP arrest APC and SDP members,” he said.

“Gongs are beating in communities asking people who will not vote for PDP not to come out or they will beat them. Unlike before, thugs are beating people everywhere.

“People are being arrested and nobody has spoken. The governor has no right to declare anybody wanted. IGP is doing nothing. Nobody is doing anything. Complete failure.

“Now, there is voter apathy. I don’t know if it cuts across the country, but there is voter apathy in Rivers state. Nobody wants to come out because people are scared.”

