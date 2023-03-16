Election: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials To Bayelsa

Ahead of Saturday’s State House of Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distributed sensitive materials to the eight (8) Local GovernmentAreas of the Bayelsa State.

The materials which were distributed at the state branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday witnessed party agents and other political actors.

New Telegraph correspondents observed that no journalists were not allowed into the premises to see for themselves the distribution process at the centre.

Speaking to journalists, INEC head of voter education and publicity, Wilfred Ifogah said, they were at the CBN to retrieve the sensitive materials which comprise the result sheet and ballot papers for the state house of assembly election.

He said the local governments on land will get their materials today while that of Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas will be moved to the INEC head office for onward movement Friday morning to the local government headquarters.

Ifogah said to make the system more smooth, refresher training for the supervisors and presiding officers has been organized, saying hopefully that collation officers will also take place.

“We know in Bayelsa, we are not having a governorship election, so right now we are moving the materials to the various local government headquarters so that the distribution can be early enough on Saturday.”

“We have 24 constituencies in Bayelsa. Each of the local governments has 3 except Southern Ijaw which has 4 and Kolokuma/ Opokuma with 2. Every necessary arrangement has been put in place. BVAS has been reconfigured for this particular election. So far so good, we are good to go”.

“Just before today, we actually reviewed the election we had on the 25th and we look at some of the lapses and what actually caused them. As we speak today, we are trying to break the chain. That is why we are moving our materials early enough so that they can go to the various local government headquarters, especially those on land”.

“The result sheet of state Assembly Election also has a seal on it, though the seal is different from that of the presidential election. This is to prevent people that want to be funny from possibly wanting to compromise having seen that of the president. We don’t play with that at all, so we design a different seal for this particular one”.

One of the party agents, Comrade Martins Bago who spoke with journalists said, they went inside and inspect the materials and from their findings, constituency 2 has 8 cartoons, constituency 1 is 11 cartoons, and constituency 3 also has 11 cartoons totaling 30 cartoons.

“I want to believe that the materials are correct, we are moving them to Sagbama to separate them and send them to various wards to see how complete they are”.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the new Nigerian people’s party, comrade Joel Tubonimi, said the materials were already parked before they got there but that they insisted that all materials must be dropped down for proper inspection to know whether they are correct before moving them out which they actually inspected for confirmation.

He said they insisted because of what happened during the presidential election where some result sheets were missing.

“So we insisted that we want to see everything and we were shown some of them. At Sagbama our agents are also going to inspect the materials again to make sure nothing has happened in the course of transit”.

“We hope that INEC will keep to their promise by giving us a free, fair, and credible election on Saturday because we were not satisfied with the presidential election and others”.

Like this: Like Loading...