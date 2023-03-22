2023 Elections Top Stories

Election: INEC Rejects Guber Results From Abia, Enugu

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday reportedly rejected Enugu and Abia States gubernatorial election results, saying it did not conform with the number of accredited voters.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that the electoral umpire suspended the collation of governorship election results in Enugu and Abia due to irregularities.

Speaking on the development, the commission said the development followed the reported disruption of the collation of results in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and allegations of irregularities in the collation of results from Nkanu East and Nsukka LGs of Enugu State by the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP).

The commission further noted in a statement issued on Sunday that it would review results in the affected local governments in the two states.

However, Daily Post has reliably gathered that the commission had, after careful review of the exercise, rejected the allegedly padded results and insisted that the right things be done.

“Result will soon be announced. Review of results from Enugu and Abia already concluded,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that the commission similarly ordered the review of last Saturday’s results of the Enugu State governorship election.

Tension has heightened in both Abia and Enugu States following the suspension of the announcement of gubernatorial election results.

Meanwhile, there is an indication that the suspended collation of the Abia State governorship election results will resume by 4 pm today (Wednesday) at the Collation Centre located at INEC headquarters in Umuahia.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Rebecca Jim, confirmed the development on Wednesday morning.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Voting Still On In Some Polling Units In Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Voting is still ongoing in some polling units in Jos, especially where the INEC officials and elections materials arrived late. The situation in some polling units in Jos North is very bad as there was an initial case of missing 280 result sheets for 280 polling units in Naraguta B Ward before the forms were […]
News Top Stories

2023: How Buhari made CPC lose out in APC –Chieftains

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

A chieftain of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried how the indifference of President Muhammadu Buhari made the party to lose in Power sharing in 2023. The chieftain, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said members of CPC have no […]
Editorial Top Stories

Between Obasanjo/Clark letters and ownership of Niger Delta oil

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent times, Nigerians have been inundated with the exchange of letters between a former military Head of State and two-time civilian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark. The letters have generated tremendous interest among the populace with different stakeholders throwing their weight for either of the […]

Leave a Reply