Election: INEC Rejects Guber Results From Abia, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday reportedly rejected Enugu and Abia States gubernatorial election results, saying it did not conform with the number of accredited voters.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that the electoral umpire suspended the collation of governorship election results in Enugu and Abia due to irregularities.

Speaking on the development, the commission said the development followed the reported disruption of the collation of results in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and allegations of irregularities in the collation of results from Nkanu East and Nsukka LGs of Enugu State by the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP).

The commission further noted in a statement issued on Sunday that it would review results in the affected local governments in the two states.

However, Daily Post has reliably gathered that the commission had, after careful review of the exercise, rejected the allegedly padded results and insisted that the right things be done.

“Result will soon be announced. Review of results from Enugu and Abia already concluded,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that the commission similarly ordered the review of last Saturday’s results of the Enugu State governorship election.

Tension has heightened in both Abia and Enugu States following the suspension of the announcement of gubernatorial election results.

Meanwhile, there is an indication that the suspended collation of the Abia State governorship election results will resume by 4 pm today (Wednesday) at the Collation Centre located at INEC headquarters in Umuahia.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Rebecca Jim, confirmed the development on Wednesday morning.

