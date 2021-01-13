News

Election: INEC to review, introduce new technologies toward 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it was reviewing its adopted technologies for elections with a view to introducing new ones to improve the conduct

NEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity Department (VEP), Mr. Nick Dazang, disclosed this at a workshop for the department on the “Review of National Voter Education Manual,” held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

 

The five-day workshop was organised by INEC in partnership with Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD). Dazang, speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the workshop, said INEC began the process for electronic voting since 2004, when it introduced optic map registration forms.

 

“After that in 2010, the commission introduced the use of direct data capturing machines, and then expanded the use of the machines in the conduct of the 2011 election of elections ahead of the 2023 general election

