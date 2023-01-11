Election intrigues and democratic values

T he last time I checked, democracy seemingly remained the best system of government. Till this very moment, this generally accepted assertion hasn’t changed. Many in various quarters have overtime opined that the worst democracy can never be compared to the best autocracy anywhere in the world, meaning literally that the former is far better than the latter.

In view of the above, several persons all over the global community have invariably and rigorously been canvassing for apt sustenance of democratic system and processes in their respective societies. According to them, the said system has convincingly proven to run an all-inclusive pattern of government compared to others. It’s noteworthy that democracy is conspicuously characterized by two prime recipes namely: elections and freedom of speech.

These key factors spice up the regular functionality of any democratic terrain wherever it is found. An election or electoral process heralds the swearing- in era of the aforesaid government, whereby a set of leaders is constitutionally empowered to be at the helm of affairs of the given nation or province, as might be the case.

The above clause implies that it is through elections the leadership class of any democracy emerges. It suffices to say that it’s only by the conduct of an election the people would meet their leaders. When the leaders are eventually produced via the polls, the people or the electorate can be classified as followers.

The bone of contention is that an election is not unlike a pivot on which a democratic state firmly stands. It is, therefore, the progenitor of the system of leadership in question. It is the foundation or basis of this lovable platform currently enjoyed by the majority of countries across the globe.

Elections are simply the rudiments of democratic values; they are invariably one of the paramount reasons people all over clamour for democracies; they are the origin of good governance, which equally is one of the main features of any existing democracy. An election is summarily the engine room of all democratic processes and values.

It’s on this premise people are urged to safeguard elections with all their might. The obvious beauty of an electoral process is why discerning mindsets in every nook and cranny have at all times preached the reason it must be treated with all manners of seriousness. It’s of note that the peaceful and credible conduct of any election, either national, state or association, does not depend on the electoral umpire alone.

That is to say; for any election to be peaceful or for its outcome to be appreciated and acceptable by all and sundry, all hands – such as the umpire, voters, candidates, security outfits, the media, and observers – are required to meaningfully contribute their quota. Each of the stakeholders mentioned above has a very vital and inevitable role to play towards guaranteeing a well transparent and commendable election, particularly a societal electoral process. Their respective roles are well defined in the Electoral Act guiding the election in question in such a way that they aren’t meant to derail in the long run till the exercise is holistically concluded.

The most basic attitude that’s expected of all participants in any election is to see the overall interest of the benefitting entity as more crucial than the various interests of the individuals that make up the union or group. Considering the interest of the province, nation or association, or collective interest of the members, as sacrosanct would enable all participating parties to render contributions that are devoid of pranks or what have you. Placing the people’s general interest ahead of their personal gains remains the best way indisputable credible polls could be witnessed in any clime that upholds or understands the language of democracy.

Taking Nigeria as a case study, it’s needless to assert that the acclaimed giant of Africa is presently undergoing a serious trial period as regards elections and their possible outcomes, especially at this point she is about embracing another set of elections. As well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians are at the moment apparently perturbed, there are key facts they are required to embrace with a view to ensuring that the country isn’t in any way marred by any form of crisis, irregularity, or mayhem.

If any right thinking Nigerian truly looks forward to seeing a more peaceful and greater country called Nigeria, then he/she shouldn’t be told or reminded that the citizenry are expected to remain calm, rational and law abiding throughout the conduct of the entire scheduled polls and as they await the outcome of the exercise. The candidates or political parties involved need to bear the national interest in mind as they variously receive the results of each of the elections.

Thus, if the results aren’t in their favour, they must be willing and ready to accept them in good faith. They shouldn’t see victory after the elections as a “do or die affair” or an anticipated outcome that must come to past. It’s imperative to comprehend that, among the numerous contenders, only one of them is meant to emerge victoriously at the polls. It’s pertinent to acknowledge that not being successful at a certain poll doesn’t signify you can’t succeed subsequently, or no more room for you to excel. We must always take into cognizance that election is a continuum, hence remains endless.

In other others, if the outcome of today’s election isn’t in your favour, tomorrow’s might make you grin again. It’s undoubtedly our collective civic responsibility to at all cost defend the sanctity of this country and the human life at large. To adhere to this mandate, we must at all times be fully prepared to accept our individual fates in good faith.

If it’s ideal that a certain election outcome ought to be disputed, let the aggrieved party endeavour to head to the election tribunal. Mind you; if you incite your followers against your rival, you’re equally doing so against Nigeria. So, as Nigeria is about witnessing another general elections, the electorate and all key players must vow to adhere strictly to the rules, and nothing more, else, we will afterwards live to regret our actions. Think about it!

