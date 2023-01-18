Election: Lagos police warn political thugs, cultists

The police in Lagos State have warned parties against the use of thugs during and after the February/ March general election. The Commissioner of Police Alabi Abiodun sounded the warning at a meeting with election stakeholders. Alabi warned political thugs, cultists and other troublemakers to steer clear polling booths to foment trouble, saying they would be arrested. He said: “I want to advise political leaders here to go back home and warn their supporters that we are fully ready to deal with anyone caught fomenting trouble in the state. I also want to warn that anybody who has no business at the pooling unit should remain indoors or risk the wrath of the police. I equally want to warn you to play by the rules of the game as anybody who is caught on the contrary no matter how highly placed will be visited by the law. Parents should equally warn their children to be law-abiding because we won’t listen to anybody when we arrest any troublemakers. “Go back to tell your men and advise them to play the game according to the rules, because we are not going to spare anybody when they are caught.”

