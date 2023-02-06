Election: Lawyers push for adoption of independent candidacy

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind the call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the National Assembly for a constitutional amendment to allow independent candidate’s participation in future elections

Some senior lawyers have called for an amendment to Section 221 of the Constitution in order to permit independent candidate’s participation in future elections in the country. Section 221 of the Constitution stipulates that: “No association, other than a political party, shall canvass for votes for any candidate at any election or contribute to the funds of any political party or to the election expenses of any candidate at an election.

However, the lawyers while speaking at the weekend amidst similar call by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), faulted the existing system of selecting candidates for elections as stipulated in Section 221 of the Constitution. The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, had called for an amendment of the 1999 constitution to give room for independent candidacy in the nation’s electoral process.

Maikyau, who described Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution as a fraud, added that the process of selecting candidates by existing political parties was faulty and cannot produce the best leaders. Speaking at the 19th Annual Gani Fawehinmi lecture put together by the Ikeja branch of the NBA, Maikyau charged lawyers across the country to ensure that the 2023 elections are free, fair and credible. His words: “Most of us are aware of what happened in the last primaries across the political parties, and it’s from this flawed process that candidates emerged, where we must select our next leaders. We don’t have any other choice.

“With due respect to the framers of the Constitution, Section 221 is a fraud being committed on the people of this country. Fraud in the sense that we don’t pay attention to how we produce our candidates, and you cannot contest election unless on a platform of a political party. “We all know what goes on in these political parties, that is why we don’t get the best of us to emerge as candidate for us to choose at the general elections. Whatever they produce, that is what we are limited to in term of our choice. I think it is a fraud that is committed on us.

“The only way we can break away from that is to pursue constitutional amendment to say that the best of us is the one we want for the election to emerge on the platform of independent candidate. That is the only way we can break away from this fraud. “In 1999, when the democratic dispensation began, Nigerians were limited to just three political parties.

If you don’t vote for any of the three political parties, you don’t have any other choice. Today, everybody is celebrating the freedom to join a political party of their choice. This freedom is one of Gani’s legacy for generations unborn. “In 2002, INEC released guidelines to regulate registration of political parties in the country. Gani’s National Conscience Party was one of the political parties that applied but denied registration. He went to court to seek redress “The least we can do to immortalise Gani’s ideals is to ensure that what he fought for are not compromised.

As members of the Nigerian Bar Association, it is our duty to ensure that the forthcoming election are free, fair and credible. That is the least we can do to honour Gani, our own formidable hero of democracy. “We should work towards improving the democratic process in Nigeria.

Gani worked to ensure that we have more political parties to choose from, but we can take it higher by seeking to provide for an independent candidacy.” In a similar vein, a political analyst, Sunny Anyanwu, had while commenting on political workings in the country, advocated for the inclusion of independent candidacy in the constitution amendment before the National Assembly. Anyanwu stressed that independent candidacy if implemented in the nation’s Electoral Act would go a long way in enabling competent and reliable candidates to vie for electoral positions.

“There’s need for us to have Independent candidacy enshrined in our Constitution and the Electoral Act because of the inner democracy among political parties, but now it’s not there” Anyanwu stated. Anyanwu noted that Independent candidacy will help check godfatherism and high cost of purchasing nomination forms, among others. He added that without political godfatherism, an independent candidate can win elections. According to him, an independent candidate will not be bothered about the position, but the welfare, development and growth of the country at large. He explained further that in Nigerian politics, the “godfathers don’t usually run for office themselves, they are the ones who decide the election winners and losers”. “They are political sponsors, who use money and influence to win support for their preferred candidates.

It is believed that their godsons are not always selected for their political acumen, but rather on their ability to repay and enrich their godfather”, Anyanwu emphasized. He further added that Independent candidacy would encourage more women and youths participation in politics and governance. New Telegraph Law recalled that the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Stella Oduah, had earlier sponsored a Bill proposing to provide for independent candidates for elective positions into all levels of government.

This Bill addresses one of such issues, which is the possibility that it will be an entry point for all and sundry to get on the ballot paper. The conditions provided in the Bill set a threshold for aspirants who want to contest as independent candidates.

In addition to paying fees prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), candidates must garner a stipulated minimum number of signatures from registered voters within electoral constituencies, depending on the position they want to contest for. It is further recalled that the Senator Ken Nnamani-led Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee had in November 2016 while presenting its reports recommended among others, the introduction of independent candidacy during election.

Independent candidacy

By independent candidacy, it means a candidate contesting for an election will not be a card carrying member of any party and that the issue of nominating candidates for election will no longer be the sole responsibility of a party as it is in the present Electoral Act. It should equally be noted that independent candidacy is practised in some countries, although at different levels of government. While in the United States, independent candidates have featured in presidential, gubernatorial and congress elections, in Canada, the practice seems to be more common in municipal level elections.

In South Africa, the Constitutional Court ruled in June 2020 that the country’s Electoral Act was unconstitutional to the extent that it did not allow citizens to contest as independent candidates for national and provincial legislative elections. This was described as a defining point for the country’s electoral process. The 1999 Nigerian Constitution requires that any person contesting in an election must be a member of a political party and is sponsored by that party. There are benefits to independent candidacy, as it partly presents a solution to the challenge of marginalisation of certain groups of persons, such as women, youths and persons with disabilities in Nigerian elections. Rather than dealing with the intrigues of political party politics, a person aspiring to a political office may resort to independent candidacy as an avenue to contest for elections.

It may also mean that if such a person wins an election, he is likely to serve the electorate, rather than the agenda of a political party, especially giving that Nigerian political parties are bereft of ideologies or strong principles, and seldom fulfill their manifestos. There are also potential challenges posed by independent candidacy. The proliferation of political parties and candidates has been a challenge for election management in Nigeria.

This was brought to the fore in the 2019 general election, where 93 parties participated, with 79 fielding candidates for the presidential election. Long ballot papers featuring these parties and their logos constituted a problem for voters who were sometimes confused by the plethora of parties vying for a particular position, and the electoral management body whose responsibility it is to count the votes.

Also, this made it difficult for voters to fold ballot papers in such a manner that their thumbprints would not get on to other parts of the ballot paper and void their votes. Funding is a potential challenge that independent candidates may be faced with. Unlike political parties with internal funding structures, independent candidates may have to make tremendous efforts to source for campaign funds and cover other costs associated with elections. The Stella Oduah”s Bill proposes a 50 percent waiver of any administrative fees prescribed by INEC for female independent candidates. If independent candidacy is to be implemented effectively, it is important that relevant checks are put in place by way of constitutional provisions, the electoral law and regulations of the electoral umpire, to guide the practice.

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers have been speaking on the need for the country to allow for independent candidate’s participation in its electoral process. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mallam Yusuf Ali, disclosed that the country is overdue to have independent candidates in elections. Ali said: “We are overripe as a country to have provision for independent candidacy in our elections.

This is because the overbearing of political parties is becoming abnormal and the only way to curb this is when individuals are allowed to participate without the endorsement of any political party. “If independent candidates are allowed to participate in elections, it will greatly reduce the level of corruption that is seen and experienced during elections.

So, I support the recommendation for independent candidacy”. In his own submissions, another silk, Ahmed Raji, said that there is nothing bad with the country having independent candidates contesting during elections. “I believe there is nothing bad about it, especially in view of the undemocratic tendencies of some of the parties whereby either because of the use of money or personal interest, the real choice of the people is not allowed to emerge and thereby limiting the choice of the people. “Perhaps, if there is room for independent candidacy, it will make the parties to sit up and feed good candidates”, he said. Also speaking in support of the NBA’s call, Chief Sebastine Hon (SAN), said that there is nothing wrong with allowing independent candidates to participate in elections.

Hon said:”Yes, there is nothing wrong with that, having it is not measured by the development, be it physical or economic or technological of any country. It is by the willingness of the people to enthrone sound democratic principles and ethos. “In this regard, the political parties have failed Nigerians so much that people don’t trust political parties much again apart from party members themselves. And I dear say again that a good number of party members too don’t trust their parties. “A large number of Nigerians shy away from joining politics because of the stigma attached to activities of political parties.

So, if independent candidacy is introduced into our electoral system, some other people who do not have affiliation with political parties, will throw themselves into the ring and we will have better results and representation. I believe it is a sound recommendation and I go for it”, he stated.

A senior law lecturer, Dr. Nelson Amagbor, said it is a good development and urged the Federal Government to consider the recommendation. According to him, “the introduction of independent candidacy will be a good development to our electoral system as it will go a very long way to solve several electoral problems facing us as a country.

“Political parties are in the habit of imposing candidates and this has caused a whole lot of damage to our electoral system. If independent candidates are introduced, electorates will have the privilege of choosing who they want to vote for. “It will also create room for the best candidates to come out and contest. People who have vision will come out and the ticket will no longer be for the highest bidder as it is today “As to whether we are ripe for it or not, my take is that, our country is eminently qualified to begin to practice independent candidacy in our elections. It will reduce monopolistic tendencies in election.

It will enable as many people who have to offer to come on board. “It will just be like a market where there are varieties of goods which potential buyers can go and select their choice. I think it is a good thing in the right direction”. On his part, Bright Enado, said that the constitution and the electoral law in Nigeria as they currently stood, required amendment to allow independent candidates.

He added that if room was given to independent candidacy, the idea of do-or-die among political parties would, to a very large extent, reduce. “The idea of supporters of one party fighting one another to a very large extent would reduce”, he said. In his contribution, Davidson Alegbe, said the notion, as a basis for electoral contest, was long overdue, adding that the process was workable if the electoral law was amended. “We must get our electoral process right, before we can talk about independent candidates. The process would give room for a clean bill of health before such candidates were allowed to run for election”, he said.

Alegbe added that the provision would allow individuals to seek elective offices without being members of any political parties, saying candidates would be voted for based on track record. A rights activist, Sarah Anulu, noted that allowing independent candidate would advance the course of true democracy.

“The provision for independent candidacy, if allowed in all future elections in the country, will free the political space for more Nigerians who feel disenfranchised to participate in politics”, he said. In his own reaction, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, said: “I’m sure the NBA forgot the fact that two motions for inclusion of independent candidacy in our Constitution, which is our basic law, were successfully passed by both chambers of NASS in 2021 and 2022. “Recall that during the last cycle of constitutional amendments which ended at the NASS last March, both chambers of NASS amended the relevant provisions of the Constitution which stipulate membership of political parties before one can be elected into elected public offices, to include independent candidates. “My hope is that this particular amendment by NASS will pass the muster of States Houses of Assembly pursuant to Section 9(3) of the Constitution. It is expected that once the Constitution is successfully amended, the Electoral Act follows suit”, Mahmud said.

