Election: LP Sets To Challenge Sanwo-Olu’s Victory As PDP Keep Mum

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has revealed plans to challenge the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded March 18 governorship election.

New Telegraph had last Monday reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the Lagos State gubernatorial poll.

According to the electoral umpire, the Governor-elect polled a total of 762,134 votes to defeat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who scored 312,329 and Olajide Adediran of the People s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 62,449 votes.

The results announced by the Returning Officer, Prof Adenike Temifayo-Oladiji, VC, the Federal University of Technology Akure, show 1,182,620 accredited voters, 1,173,631 votes cast, and 17,953 rejected.

Thousands of residents could not vote in many units across the state after harassment, intimidation, and violent acts that involved the use of dangerous weapons by alleged APC supporters, disenfranchising Igbos, as well as Yorubas who “look like” Igbos.

Before the declaration, LP Chairman in Lagos, Dayo Ekong decried how people were blocked from voting in Alimosho, Eti-Osa, and Ibeju-Lekki, among other Local Governments.

She said, “There are no results from over 1,000 units. People died…people were disenfranchised. This election is a sham…an election marred by violence!

“I want to tell you, Mr Gbaje, the REC, that you have failed the youths. You have failed the masses, and you have not done the right thing.”

Also, the LP candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour alleged “collusion” between the APC and electoral officials in efforts to return Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“The results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of the majority of peaceful Lagosians…results from our agents and situation room indicated that we won,” he said.

However, the candidate and his party are now proceeding to the court, seeking to upturn INEC’s pronouncement.

One of Rhodes-Vivour’s close aides confirmed that plans are being finalised to file a petition at the Governorship Election Tribunal.

“We are heading to the tribunal, we are currently filing the brief,” the source privy to the development made the revelation on Sunday night to daily post.

The LP and GRV are expected to prove how supporters were stopped from voting for GRV and whether the loss of those votes caused their defeat.

However, after polling less than 10 per cent of Sanwo-Olu’s tally, neither the PDP nor its candidate, Jandor has said much about the next move.

PDP Chairman in Lagos, Philip Aivoji maintained sealed lips when asked to speak on the possibility of legal action.

“Please ask the candidate, I don’t want to comment on it”, replied the ex-Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

PDP Publicity Secretary/Jandor Campaign spokesperson Hakeem Amode did not take calls or reply to a text message on Sunday.

The tribunal in Lagos was constituted before the start of the general elections by Court of Appeal President, Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem.

The Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem O. Alogba has approved the use of Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse in Ikeja as the venue.

Like this: Like Loading...