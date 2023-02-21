News

Election: Mark, Suswam, Moro others PDP bigwigs part ways with Ortom over Atiku, Obi candidacies

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom may have been left alone in his push for Peter Obi to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ortom has since announced that he is backing the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Saturday’s presidential poll.

Political giants in the state, including former Senate President, David Mark; Senators Gabriel Suswam and Abba Moro; ex-High Commissioner to Canada, and Ambassador to Mexico, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, and former House of Representatives member, Chile Igbawua are mobilising support for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom, one of the five aggrieved PDP governors (G-5), had insisted that he would not support a Fulani to succeed Buhari.

He said: “To hell with Atiku and anyone supporting him. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. It’s better that I die. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com



