Election: Mother of 3 dies after being shot at polling unit

A 41-year-old mother of three, identified as Elizabeth Arigo Owie, has died after being shot in the chest by suspected political thugs who invaded their polling unit on Saturday, February 25, in Ogheghe community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Benin City, Edo State.

The Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, in a Facebook post, said: “Elizabeth was hit by a bullet from shots fired by political thugs at Ogheghe community in Ikpoba Okha L.G.A, Benin City.

Her brother-in-law who informed us about her killing is ‘still trying to get her polling unit name and code’.

“He reported that INEC officials and materials arrived late at her polling unit. She made a post about the election at about 7:28 pm while the counting was going on. Suddenly, some armed men drove in and came out of their car, and opened fire.

She was hit on her chest and died instantly.” The attack on the polling unit where Elizabeth was killed happened moments after another woman, Efidi Bina Jennifer, was attacked and stabbed by political thugs at her polling unit while voting at a local government in Surulere, Lagos.

Jennifer, who has become a symbol and representation of violent election and determination for a change of government, returned to cast her vote after receiving First Aid from a nearby clinic.

The presidential and senatorial elections in Lagos State were characterised by violence, with thugs attacking voters and forcing them to vote for a particular political party. The thugs were also said to have snatched ballot papers and boxes in some instances. Elizabeth’s brother, Ejike Michael, who spoke with our reporter, revealed that reports from eyewitness accounts at the deceased’s polling unit maintained some people were shot and sustained injuries.

He said further information revealed that aside from Elizabeth, other two persons died from gunshot, while another victim is in hospital, battling to live. His words: “She was shot at her polling unit last night. According to reports we got, INEC came to the polling unit late, at about 6pm. They voted and soon officials started counting the votes.

At a point, it became clear that Labour Party was leading and she, among others started rejoicing. “Suddenly, some men drove into the place and opened fire. They shot at people and escaped. She was not the only person shot. We heard that about three people died, while another person is in the hospital.”

