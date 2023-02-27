Metro & Crime

Election: Mother of 3 dies after being shot at polling unit

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

A 41-year-old mother of three, identified as Elizabeth Arigo Owie, has died after being shot in the chest by suspected political thugs who invaded their polling unit on Saturday, February 25, in Ogheghe community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Benin City, Edo State.

The Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, in a Facebook post, said: “Elizabeth was hit by a bullet from shots fired by political thugs at Ogheghe community in Ikpoba Okha L.G.A, Benin City.

Her brother-in-law who informed us about her killing is ‘still trying to get her polling unit name and code’.

“He reported that INEC officials and materials arrived late at her polling unit. She made a post about the election at about 7:28 pm while the counting was going on. Suddenly, some armed men drove in and came out of their car, and opened fire.

She was hit on her chest and died instantly.” The attack on the polling unit where Elizabeth was killed happened moments after another woman, Efidi Bina Jennifer, was attacked and stabbed by political thugs at her polling unit while voting at a local government in Surulere, Lagos.

Jennifer, who has become a symbol and representation of violent election and determination for  a change of government, returned to cast her vote after receiving First Aid from a nearby clinic.

The presidential and senatorial elections in Lagos State were characterised by violence, with thugs attacking voters and forcing them to vote for a particular political party. The thugs were also said to have snatched ballot papers and boxes in some instances. Elizabeth’s brother, Ejike Michael, who spoke with our reporter, revealed that reports from eyewitness accounts at the deceased’s polling unit maintained some people were shot and sustained injuries.

He said further information revealed that aside from Elizabeth, other two persons died from gunshot, while another victim is in hospital, battling to live. His words: “She was shot at her polling unit last night. According to reports we got, INEC came to the polling unit late, at about 6pm. They voted and soon officials started counting the votes.

At a point, it became clear that Labour Party was leading and she, among others started rejoicing. “Suddenly, some men drove into the place and opened fire. They shot at people and escaped. She was not the only person shot. We heard that about three people died, while another person is in the hospital.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anxiety as Osun tops list of politically violent states

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

A civil society group, Peoples’ Advocates, has expressed its displeasure over the SBM Intelligence report ranking Osun as the state with the highest number of cases of election-related violence in 2022 The group lamented that Osun, which was rated the third most peaceful state, should be on the top of the ladder of the states […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged £450,000 Fraud: EFCC arrests 19-year-old suspect

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a 19-year old suspect over an alleged £450,000 fraud. Spokesperson for the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said the suspect, one Iredia Endurance, was apprehended by operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency. “Endurance, […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Court dissolves 13-year-old marriage over threat to life

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

An Ake Customary Court in Abeokuta, Ogun state, has dissolved the 13-year-old marriage between one Ibrahim Idris and his wife, Shakirat, over alleged threat to life. In his petition before the court, Idris, a resident of Adigbe area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, alleged that, his wife and her family members always threaten his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica