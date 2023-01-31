News

Election must hold as scheduled, Afenifere tells FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comments Off on Election must hold as scheduled, Afenifere tells FG

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation Afenifere has told the Federal Government to ensure that the general election is held as scheduled (February 25-March 11), adding that the judiciary should not be used to stop the exercise. Spokesman for the group Jare Ajayi said this in a statement yesterday. Afenifere urged the Federal Government to ensure that there is no change in the May 29 handover date.

It said the call became imperative “partly due to the alarm note sounded by spokesman Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Hamed, possibility of using the court to thwart the election process, as well as, difficulties being inflicted on Nigerians whose consequences may be used as excuse to jeopardize the on-going civil rule”.

“The contrived pains can be seen in the unabated insecurity, heightened difficulties in getting fuel, in getting new naira notes and in getting other energy sources such as electricity, gas, kerosene and diesel. If the difficulties being experienced in these areas continue and Nigerians begin to react, their (peaceful) expression of frustration may be used as an excuse to want to tinker with the democratic experiment going on. Such would not be acceptable in any way.” Baba-Ahmed on Friday said there were insinuations that the planned election might not hold, “and some kind of unconstitutional contraption may be forced on Nigerians after May this year.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos puts resumption plans on hold

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government may postpone the planned resumption of schools due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced gradual re-opening of schools on August 3, directing students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them, to […]
News Top Stories

Aregbsola: Alaafin played major role in settling my rift with Tinubu

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Former Governor of Osun State and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has mourned the demise of the first class traditional ruler, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, saying the monarch’s death was a great loss to Nigeria nation.   Aregbesola reeled out this yesterday in his […]
News

Ecuador jail: Death toll in Guayaquil prison fight passes 100

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 116 people are now known to have died in a fight between rival gangs in Ecuador’s jail, officials say, making it the worst prison violence in the country’s history. At least five inmates were decapitated in Tuesday’s clashes in the city of Guayaquil, while others were shot dead, reports the BBC. The […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica