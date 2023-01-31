Election must hold as scheduled, Afenifere tells FG

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation Afenifere has told the Federal Government to ensure that the general election is held as scheduled (February 25-March 11), adding that the judiciary should not be used to stop the exercise. Spokesman for the group Jare Ajayi said this in a statement yesterday. Afenifere urged the Federal Government to ensure that there is no change in the May 29 handover date.

It said the call became imperative “partly due to the alarm note sounded by spokesman Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Hamed, possibility of using the court to thwart the election process, as well as, difficulties being inflicted on Nigerians whose consequences may be used as excuse to jeopardize the on-going civil rule”.

“The contrived pains can be seen in the unabated insecurity, heightened difficulties in getting fuel, in getting new naira notes and in getting other energy sources such as electricity, gas, kerosene and diesel. If the difficulties being experienced in these areas continue and Nigerians begin to react, their (peaceful) expression of frustration may be used as an excuse to want to tinker with the democratic experiment going on. Such would not be acceptable in any way.” Baba-Ahmed on Friday said there were insinuations that the planned election might not hold, “and some kind of unconstitutional contraption may be forced on Nigerians after May this year.”

