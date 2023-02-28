News Top Stories

Election: NCP demands probe into failure of INEC’s IReV portal

The National Peace Committee (NCP) has charged security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the failure of the IINEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal and other alleged infractions trailing the Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the country.

 

The charge came, a few hours after the agents of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Labour Party (LP) and other political parties stormed out of the National Collation Centre, alleging lack of transparency in the results of last Saturday’s poll.

 

Chairman of the NCP and former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd) who gave the advice last night in Abuja, described the allegations trailing the poor conduct of the elections as weighty and said INEC needed to respond to the grievances being expressed and take necessary steos to escalate investigations of all allegations of infractions.

 

He said: “We have received reports of the culture of voter suppression manifested across the country through the application of targeted violence, disruption of processes, inducement of voters, intimidation, deliberate frustration of voters and the challenges of the election equipment.

“We are pleased that INEC has accepted these  lapses and promised to rectify them. We appeal to the security agencies to collaborate with INEC in their investigation of these weighty allegations. Concerns about the failure of the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal across the country must be thoroughly investigated to ensure transparency.”

Abubakar urged INEC to enure that justice was “clearly done” to all citizens who went out to vote last Saturday across the country. He appealed to all citizens to remain calm while INEC concludes the process of releasing the results but charged INEC to ensure that it delivered results that will inspire confidence in Nigerians and meets international standards.

The former military ruler also appealed to a presidential candidates and chairmen of political parties to take full responsibility for the utterances of their spokespersons and agents in the spirit of the Peace Accord they a signed before the election.

