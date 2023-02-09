Election: NIS seizes 6, 306 national IDs, voter cards from migrants

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it recovered 6, 306 national identification cards as well as voter cards from irregular migrants in 21 states. Some of the states are: Nasarawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Zamfara, Jigawa, Edo, Bauchi and Niger.

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Idris said this at the 2023 Election Retreat in Abuja. According to him, the Service will stop non- Nigerians from participating in the February 25-March 11 general election. A breakdown of the seizures from 21 states/ border commands shows that Kebbi recorded the highest number (2,687), followed by Jibiya, and Jigawa with 816 and 703 respectively. Others, according to the agency, are Illela (579); Yobe (462); Sokoto (234); Zamfara (182); Niger (147); Taraba (112) and Kwara (104). The immigration chief said he would hold Comptrollers liable “for any lapses or partisanship involving personnel under their watch”.

Idris said: “You are hereby charged to re-orientate officers and men to exhibit a high sense of professionalism to complement the current positive public perceptions of the Service as a result of our ongoing reforms.” He added: “Special commendation to the Comptrollers of Kaduna and Kwara states, who recently were able to intercept non-Nigerians who were unlawfully in possession of voter cards and National Identification cards. “This period calls for the highest level of security awareness among all personnel and any acts of compromise shall be treated as sabotage against our national security.”

