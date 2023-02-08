immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

Election: NIS seizes 6, 306 national IDs, voter cards from migrants

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it recovered 6, 306 national identification cards as well as voter cards from irregular migrants in 21 states.

Some of the states are: Nasarawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Yobe, Kwara, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Zamfara, Jigawa, Edo, Bauchi and Niger.

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Isah Idris said this at the 2023 Election Retreat in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the Service will stop non-Nigerians from participating in the February 25-March 11 general election.

 

