Election: NNPCL records 65.15ml fuel supply shortfall

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has recorded a shortfall of 65.15 million litres in its dispatch and evacuation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol, investigation by New Telegraph has revealed. Current data from Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) posted on NNCPL’s website showed that 339.54m litres of petrol were dispatched or evacuated from February 25, to March 3, 2023. The evacuation and dispatch figure for the period between February 11 and 17, 2023 showed that 404.69 million litres of PMS were dispatched, indicating a decrease of 65.15 million litres when compared with the current figure of 339.54m litres.

While the average daily evacuation for the period between February 11 and 17 was 57.81 million litres, the average daily evacuation for the week of February 25 to March 3 was 48.5m litres. Investigations showed that many truck drivers either travelled to their villages for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25 or stayed away from work as a precautionary measure. Also, many of them outside Lagos stayed away because of the nationwide movement restriction order for the election by the Federal Government.

The National Operations Con-troller of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph, confirmed that many truck drivers used by IPMAN members did not load some days before and after the election. He also opined that the dispatch and evacuation figures included both domestic consumption and those that are smuggled out of Nigeria to other countries. Osatuyi said: “When you have an election, about three or four days, somebody must have travelled, especially those going to the north. They want to go to their state to vote.

Definitely, it will affect the volume of loading. “There are people who travelled for the election and they did not even come back the following Tuesday. They decided to wait to see the atmosphere. “Some people will even wait until they do the second election before they come back. So they will park their trucks and wait. Some people may not want to take risks. They want to be very careful. For instance, on Saturday of the election no loading, even Monday, there would not be loading as people will still be sceptical.” He added: “Most of the loadings they are talking about include the smuggled products. It is when we deregulate that we will know what we consume in this country. “If you say we are consuming 60 million litres a day by the time they deregulate very soon, it will come down to 40 million litres or even less. You will be shocked. Whatever they say they calculate is inclusive of smuggled products. It can not be used for local consumption. “If the figure comes down from say 100 to 40, what is the magic? The magic is that there is no more smuggling. The price they are selling at other neighbour countries are, our products go as far as Ivory Coast. “The figure they gave for evacuation and dispatch can not be used for real statistics in this country.”

Like this: Like Loading...