Election: NYSC Insists, Says 100 Corps Members Will Serve In Imo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, insisted that 100 corps members deployed as ad-hoc officers to three Local Government Areas in Imo State for the Presidential and National Assembly elections will still perform their duties.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the NYSC said the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NYSC and INEC on the seamless conduct of elections in Nigeria is still on course.

According to the statement, the NYSC is in total support of the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

“All the trained Corps Members in every State of the federation are set for the general elections.

“The management of the Scheme wants to state categorically that Corps Members are not withdrawn from participating in the elections in some Local Government Areas in Imo State, rather, we are against posting Corps Members to areas we consider not safe for them owing to insecurity.

“Before now, there are some Local Government Areas in Imo State considered as flash points and therefore, the Scheme cannot allow Corps Members to serve in such areas during the general elections.

“Prior to the 2023 general elections, the Scheme reached out to all Stakeholders to provide an enabling environment for the Corps Members to effectively contribute their quota during the general elections, and as such, would not endanger the lives of any of our Corps Members.

Consequently, Corps Members cannot be posted to such flash points to serve as INEC ad hoc staff. We have made our position known to the REC in Imo State.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard the misleading and baseless online information meant to undermine the integrity and image of the Scheme,” the statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...