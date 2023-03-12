Election: OAU Announces New Resumption Date

Following the one-week extension by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the Governorship and State House of Assembly election, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife has announced a new resumption date for academic activities.

Recall that Nigerian Tertiary Institutions had earlier been directed by the Federal Ministry of Education to suspend academic activities until 14th March when the election would’ve been concluded.

However, following the directives, OAU had earlier scheduled academic activities for March 15, 2023.

But, the institution in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, and made available to New Telegraph, on Sunday indicated that the academic activities earlier scheduled for March 15, has been shifted to Tuesday, 21st March 2023.

“Consequent upon the postponement of the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the University administration hereby notifies the general public, particularly students, that the resumption of academic activities earlier scheduled for 15th March 2023, has been shifted to Tuesday, 21st March 2023.

“Consequently, students are expected back on campus on Monday, 20th March 2023, and to resume academic activities accordingly.

“We wish our students a safe trip back to the Campus.”

