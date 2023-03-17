Election: Obi Will Reclaim Mandate In Court – Ex-Minister

The former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will reclaim his mandate in court.

Nwankwo alleged that the former Anambra State governor won the February 25 presidential election but was rigged out while expressing the hope that the judiciary will declare him the winner as the last hope of the common man.

He urged supporters of the Labour Party, and Obedient movement members to have full confidence in the judiciary.

Nwankwo, a former National Commissioner in Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) who was addressing his teaming supporters in his Abakaliki residence on Thursday, said only Court has the power to re-write wrongs done at the presidential election.

The former local government Chairman who aspired to be Ebonyi governor this Saturday’s governorship election under the Labour Party but couldn’t make it said only Peter Obi has the capacity and sagacity to develop and transform the nation.

He said: “The prayer of Nigerians is that the judiciary will re-write the wrongs done by APC during the last Presidential and National Assembly election. The man Nigerians voted for is Mr Peter Obi. He will be declared the winner and become the President of Nigeria.

“I wish to apologize to Labour Party supporters in Ebonyi for not bringing back the ticket, but I want you to reason with me, show me understanding that it was no longer an open contest but the supremacy of the Party, personal interest and sometimes, you can call it the tyranny of the Party and the powers that be, that denied us the chance but next time, we can do better” he stated.

He, however, urged his supporters to vote massively for candidates of the Party who are standing for election for the Ebonyi state House of Assembly and wait for instructions on who to vote for in the governorship election.

