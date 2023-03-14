Election: Obi Won S/South, S/East Over Religion, Ethnic Sentiments – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the victory recorded by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in the Southeast and South-South during the February 25 election was base on religious and ethnic sentiments.

Governor Okowa who spoke while reacting to the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly poll in Asaba said “a lot of factors contributed to the sweeping victory of Obi in South-South and South-East.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi won in the southeastern states of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, and Anambra. Also in Okowa’s state, Delta, as well as Cross River and Edo states.

Bearing his thought on Obi’s victory in the regions, Okowa said, “The agitation that the Presidency should come to the southern part of the country, religion and Igbo presidency are key factors.

“The Obidient movement is a movement that swept across the South-South and South-East. The people wanted Obi as a change.

“They believe it is the turn of the South-East. I believe that people have exercised their rights in a democratic process but INEC did not follow the Electoral Act.”

The governor, who said he had fulfilled his electoral promises to the people, said built over 2,000 kilometres of road and over 1,000km of drainages.

He urged the people of Delta to vote for the governorship candidate of the PDP to ensure continuity.

“Continuity is something that works in Delta; so if I cannot finish them, I believe the incoming administration will continue where I stopped.”

In response to the criticism by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Okowa said he had no regrets for establishing three new universities in the state.

Okowa said, “I do not regret establishing three new universities. As of today, four universities are functional in Delta State.

“Those criticising me because they want to be governor of this state and telling Deltans to lie over the new three universities are doing so for selfish reasons.

“The three new universities have done first and second intake of students of not less than 5,000 students.

“The important thing is that I have brought education closer to my people. The tuition fees of these institutions are low compared to other institutions.”

“While the Federal Government keeps students at home over eight months strike, Delta State universities graduated students, while others are moving to next class.”

Like this: Like Loading...