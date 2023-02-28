Politics

Election of Ekpenyoung as Senator-elect is victory for C’River South people, says Ewa

The election of Asuquo Ekpenyoung Jnr, as Senator-elect for Cross River South Senatorial District in the just concluded National Assembly election held on Saturday, has been described as victory for the people of Southern Cross River.

This was made known in a congratulatory message to the Senator-elect by the Chairman of APC Lobby Group, Cross River State, Oden Ewa, noting that it is a victory that would propel the people, particularly the younger generation, to aspire for lofty heights and work their dreams knowing that nothing is impossible when committed to it.

‘‘Indeed, nothing can break the collective resolve of a determined people,’’ said Ewa, noting further that, ‘‘your victory at the polls was a poignant manifestation of the people’s faith in you, particularly the young generation, who saw a greater prospect in your candidature and capacity to offer quality representation.

‘‘Today, you personify the bow needed to realise the wishes and aspirations of the people of Cross River South at the Senate. We have no iota of doubt that Cross River South is in safe and able hands.

‘‘We are proud to be associated with you and other APC candidates who emerged victorious in last Saturday’s election.’’

Ewa also commended the people of Southern Cross River for staying true to the goal of electing one of their own, describing them as the heroes and heroines of the struggle. ‘‘And to the electorate, you are the real heroes and heroines,’’ he said, while tasking them to remain resolute in ensuring victory for their candidates in the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday March 11 across the country.

‘‘Let your spirits remain unbroken; your collective resolve in pursuit of equity (Back to South) unmitigated as we march towards the Gubernatorial and Assembly elections with greater expectations. Let’s finish the work. We will win again,’’ he charged the people.

 

