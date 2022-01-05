News

Election of new president divides Apostolic Christian Church Mission

The inauguration of a new President is brewing a serious problem in the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM), with its national headquarters at 34 Omuma Road, Aba, Abia State. New Telegraph learnt that contrary to the constitution of the church, two Apostles of the church and surviving members of the Board of Trustees (BOT), of the church are set to inaugurate a new President of the church, after the death of the immediate past President of the Church, Rev. Apostle John Alozie Nwugbor, on October 26, 2021.

It was further gathered that the two Apostles have fixed January 7, as the date to hold a convention to install a new president before the burial of the late president without the BoT of the church duly constituted according to the constitution. Dissatisfied with the action of the two Apostles, the laity of the church has filed a suit at an Abia State High Court sitting I Aba, praying for an injunction restraining the Apostles from installing a new president before the burial of the former president without the BOT duly constituted. New Telegraph also gathered that the church operates a sevenman BOT in which three members can form a quorum to install a new president. However, only two members of the BoT are alive and can’t elect a new president according to the church’s constitution

 

