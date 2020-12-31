News

Election: Ohanaeze crisis worsens as sacked scribe convenes Imeobi

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The confusion trailing proposed January 2021 election of Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is now assuming a crisis dimension as the suspended secretary general of the body, Barr. Uche Okwukwu has summoned another Imeobi (inner caucus) meeting in Owerri, Imo state for today. This is coming after a similar one held in Enugu, chaired by the Ohanaeze President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo a fortnight ago. Okwukwu, who had earlier described as null and void the Enugu meeting, insisted that Ohanaeze constitution empowered him to call for Imeobi.

He, however, brushed aside claims that he was on suspension. National executive council of Ohanaeze had on 1st February, 2019 announced the suspension of Okwukwu and promoted the assistant secretary general, Uche Achi-Okpaga to act in his stead. But Okwukwu had then dismissed the suspension, saying NEC had no power to suspend him and accused Nwodo of going on rampage. In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu yesterday, Okwukwu declared that “On 31st December, 2020, the Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will hold in Imo State in the house of a very prominent and eminent Igbo.

“We chose this private residence in line with the true cultural meaning of Imeobi. ‘Ime’ means inside and ‘Obi’ means the private hut for hosting meetings. Imeobi is not supposed to be a public meeting.

“Its whole essence is for leaders recognized by the Ohanaeze constitution to gather privately and discuss the way forward for Ndigbo. “You might wonder why Ohanaeze is hosting this Imeobi in a private place rather than in a hotel. My answer is that what transpired on Sunday, 20th December 2020, in Enugu, when before the full glare of the public, both Igbo and non-Igbo, Professor George Obiozor collapsed and was talking incoherently, was both unfortunate and avoidable.

“If he had collapsed in the private house of an Igbo, the incident would have been properly managed without the press reporting it. “Whether we like it or not, it was a huge embarrassment. The question being whispered now is, can a man who collapsed in public and talked incoherently lead Ndigbo for the next four years? “The answer, of course, is no. To avoid that kind of embarrassment, we favour hosting our Imeobi in a private place.

“Agenda for the 31st December, 2020 Imeobi is to nominate members of the Electoral Committee, EC, of the 2021 Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Election. “The EC will have the power to determine the date and guidelines for the election. It will also cover other matters pertinent to our people, particularly poverty in Igboland occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and general insecurity. “Ndigbo are prepared to have a credible election that will produce competent officers to man our affairs. By the divine grace of God, we will achieve that. “Oha” is bigger than “Eze” in Igbo culture.

But what we are seeing under Chief Nnia Nwodo is a situation where ‘Eze” owns ‘Oha.’ We must be bold stopping the Nwodo excesses. “Ndigbo must come out and support the process that will lead to a credible, free, fair and impartial election capable of ushering in a new Executive in January 2021.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

OAGF alleges financial fraud in Nigeria Law School

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Office of Auditor- General of the Federation (OAGF), yesterday, said that it had uncovered multiple infractions in the financial records of the Nigeria Law School. According to OAGF, in a query to the Nigeria Law School, the infractions ranged from outright misappropriation to spending without approval and necessary appropriation. The Auditor-General’s Financial Report for […]
News

Hungary will start to import Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from December

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday. Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine imports from late January and a Hungarian company may be able to switch from flu shot production to the […]
News

Taking BP measurements from both arms reduce heart attack, stroke risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said that taking blood pressure measurements from both arms could help save lives.   According to the findings of a new study published in ‘Hypertension,’ a difference in blood pressure between both arms was linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke and death. High blood pressure, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica