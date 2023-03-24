2023 Elections News

Election Outcome: Go To Court, IPAC Tells Adebutu, Ogun PDP

The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Ogun State has advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu to seek redress in court over defeat in the last Saturday’s election.

IPAC also warned Adebutu against setting the State on fire with “unnecessary protest” and utterances capable of inciting members of the public against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

INEC had on Sunday declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The state Returning Officer, Prof Kayode Adebowale while announcing the result of the election said, Abiodun polled a total of 276,298 votes, while Ladi Adebutu of PDP scored 262,383 and the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye garnered 94,754 votes.

Aggrieved by the declaration, Adebutu led hundreds of members of the PDP in a protest to the INEC office to submit a petition against the commission.

During the protest, security operatives engaged the protesters leading to sporadic gunshots.

Adebutu and PDP had rejected the result of the election, accusing INEC of manipulating and rigging in favour of the APC candidate.

But, the IPAC charged Adebutu and the PDP to approach the court instead of making unfounded allegations against the electoral commission.

Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta on Friday, the state chairman of IPAC, Samson Okusanya commended INEC for the success of the election, describing it as free, fair and credible.

Okusanya berated Adebutu for embarking on the protest instead of presenting his case to court, saying Adebutu’s action was “inimical to the peace of the state”.

Okusanya, who was flanked by the state chairmen of 12 other political parties said, they have accepted the outcome of the election and called on Adebutu to present his grievances through the channel recognised by law.

He said, “In elections like this, one candidate will emerge as the winner and anyone that lost out should follow due process which is recognised by law to express their grievances if there are any at all, instead of creating unrest in the state and causing violence.

“We advise them (Adebutu and PDP), as an inter-party advisory council to shun violence. They should also remember that nobody is above the law.

“We want peace and progress of the state. The losers should have due process and toe the line of honour to express their grievances and concerns.

“All the registered political parties that are here with their governorship candidates hereby accept the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly election as announced by INEC.”

