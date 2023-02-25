Election Peaceful In Alimosho As Voters Commend INEC Over BVAS

The Presidential and National Assembly Elections of Saturday 25, 2023 went peacefully in the Agbado Oke-Odo area of Alimosho, while the voters in the area commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Most of the residents of the area trooped out in large numbers to cast their votes despite the late arrival of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The accreditation exercise started in most of the polling booths visited by our correspondent between 10 and 11 am.

Some of the INEC officials, who spoke during interviews expressed optimism that the election would be credible with the use of BVAS, saying that they arrived late due to some of the logistics of getting the materials from the INEC office.

One of the voters, Alhaji Ibrahim Adewale, said he got to the polling units on AIT road around 8 am, but that INEC officials arrived around 10:20 am.

“I would say that I was initially annoyed over the delay. But this notwithstanding, we were able to exercise our civic rights, when the officials came eventually.

“The use of BVAS is one thing I would say gladdens my heart. Once I was recognised, I was allowed to vote and that is a good thing for me.

“My advice is that the INEC should improve on all the anomalies noticed now before the governorship/state houses of assembly election slated for March 11,” he said.

This was corroborated by some other voters, who said that the exercise has been peaceful, but that more still needed to be done in future elections.

Another voter, Mrs Susan Chukwu, said that she was surprised that her name did not appear at the polling booth, where she had been directed to vote when she checked online.

“I was directed to the polling booth on Awolu Street, but I later learned that my name is in the polling unit on Ogunrinde Street, this is not good enough.

“Apart from that, the INEC officials came late and the process started behind schedule,” she said.

Mr James Adeyanju another resident of the area, urged the government to relax its policy on the naira swap, which he said was introduced at this time to reduce vote buying.

Adeyanju stated that it is obvious that the strategy has worked, but that the policy should be relaxed and the government should make the new notes available in the banks to ease the suffering of the people.

The results of the voting exercise that was released at the time of this report indicated that APC polled 74, Labour Party 27, and the PDP polled 8 in the polling unit in the Awolu area.

